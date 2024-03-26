USA

Donald Trump has vowed to get “tough hands” with Cuba if he wins the North American presidency.

The former president of North America and the main Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States, this year, Donald Trump, in a message recently spread on social networks, promised to make a “firm hand” with the Cuban government if he returns to power. Many expect.

In one clip, Trump addressed the Cuban people, particularly those who had turned out to protest in eastern Cuba a few days earlier, shouting “present and food”, although chants of “freedom” and “motherland and life” were also heard.

“I want to express my admiration and support for all the brave people of Cuba, who face the vile communist regime,” said the second-term Republican and presidential candidate.

which was shared in the video On Twitter, Via US Congressman Carlos Jimenez, Trump added: “Under Cuba’s brutal and corrupt dictators, the Cuban people are suffering dire food shortages, power blackouts, poverty, political repression and religious persecution.”

After this, he promised that if he returned to the White House, he would apply a “strong hand” and change the more “relaxed” policy that Joe Biden has maintained to date. “It is not easy, we realize this and we are going to change it,” he added.

Trump has promised a “tough hand” with Cuba’s rulers

Former President Trump assured that he is closely watching the events of March 17 in Santiago de Cuba. “I want the Cuban people to know that we are watching very closely what is happening (…) We are with you. Under my administration, We will be very strong again With the oppressors,” he asserted.

At the end of the message, Trump attacked Biden’s weak policy toward “communists” and called for “free and fair” elections on the island, in addition to his desire for a “safe, prosperous and free Cuba.”

Regarding this message, many Cubans living in the United States and opponents of Miguel Díaz-Canel’s government applauded his words.

“Thank you President Trump for your support of the cause of Cuban independence, we are forever grateful for your continued support!” Congressman Gimenez said.

