Office 2024: Microsoft’s new suite without a subscription will be released this year

Microsoft continues to think of its customers as allergic to subscriptions. Three years after Office 2021, the publisher will release a new version of its Office suite under a perpetual license. Office 2024 will allow you to use the latest versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint on Mac and PC without purchasing a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Office 2021 Box. Microsoft Image.

Available later this year, the suite for final purchase will include, among other things, improvements to Outlook, dozens of new features in Excel, and advances in performance and accessibility. Like the 2021 edition, Office 2024 will be maintained for five years.

The price for individuals will not change, it will be €149. On the other hand, there will be a 10% increase for LTSC versions intended for businesses. Office 2024 won’t be the last version available under a perpetual license, Microsoft has already hinted that there will be another later.

That being said, even if the publisher agrees to continue with the ultimate purchase, it is increasingly pushing its customers toward subscriptions. Not only is a Microsoft 365 plan almost essential to work on an iPad, but it’s also mandatory for real-time collaboration, AI-based functions in many apps, and the use of the Copilot intelligent assistant.