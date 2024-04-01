USA

NY: Dominican-born ex-police officer accused of selling fentanyl | AlMomento.net

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Image

Grace Rosa Bays

NEW YORK.- A former New York Police Department officer arrested in October for selling heroin and fentanyl while on duty has been formally charged.

Identified as Grace Rosa Baez, 37, who was jailed along with Cesar Martinez, 42, was charged with distribution of narcotics and conspiracy to distribute narcotics, explained Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The two allegedly attempted to sell narcotics to a federal informant between Oct. 9 and 19, according to an indictment filed March 20 in Manhattan federal court.

Pleads not guilty

Baez and Martinez pleaded not guilty this week.

Authorities said the Dominican-born woman allegedly told the informant there was “high-grade” fentanyl in a Mentos candy container.

He later told the informant that he could sell them a kilo of heroin for $25,000 and 800 grams of fentanyl, an amount that would later be determined based on the drug’s purity.

Police since 2012

According to court documents, Baez, who has been a police officer since 2012, allegedly met with the informant numerous times.

The former officer, who was once proud of his affiliation with the New York police force, resigned from the NYPD after the arrest.

Báez is currently under house arrest with an electronic monitoring device.

For his part, Martinez has been jailed without bail, according to court documents.





Source link

Photo of Admin Admin36 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

ATTENTION: Cause of thunder heard off Florida coast

February 10, 2024

As it did? This man lived for free in a hotel in New York for five years

2 days ago

Trump also mixed up names and again confused Obama with Biden at a rally

4 weeks ago

The United States demanded that the Maduro dictatorship respect the right of all candidates to run

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button