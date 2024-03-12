Northern Sailors and Peruvian Cajon entertain fans during NBA game (VIDEO)

The incident happened during the half time of the game Washington Wizards And Orlando Magic The meeting attracts more than 20 thousand attendees.

fans of NBAThe most exciting basketball league in the world, was happy with Northern Sea Route And Peruvian Shelf Last March 6. During the duel between Washington Wizards And Orlando MagicAn important part of our culture, this match attracted the attention of thousands of attendees.

This special program was organized by Embassy of Peru in the United States In it Capitol One Arena, one of the most prestigious and important sports venues in the American capital with the capacity to accommodate more than 20 thousand people. During the half time of the above meeting there was a never seen before presentation.

This Papalaka USA School of Art and Music was in charge of musical and dance shows, putting over 20 talented Peruvian dancers and musicians on stage. Washington DC. Activities were coordinated by the Peruvian Embassy within the framework of efforts to promote tourism and the image of our country.

Peru in the eyes of the world

Victor RuizThe director of the school highlighted the importance of the Peruvian Cajon as one of the most important percussion instruments in the world and the importance of spreading the local culture in such events.

“We have performed in many places for 20 years as we have been working with the embassy, ​​but this is the first time that we are in front of a stadium that is so huge and beautiful. NBA“, he mentioned.

Images of the presentation were shared by the embassy on its social networks, generating many positive reactions from compatriots who were proud to see how a part of our country had reached the eyes of the world.

In it, the moments leading up to the show, as well as the rehearsals he led, are observed. Ruiz Along with the dancers, some born in a North American country, but with their Peruvian roots are very present to give their all to the performance.