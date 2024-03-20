Venezuelan grandmother breaks down in tears after daughter gives her gift in Miami (VIDEO)

A Venezuelan woman living in Miami, United States, couldn’t help but break down in tears after receiving a surprise gift from her daughter, who gave her a return trip to Caracas, the capital of that South American country. The emotional moment was recorded on video and soon went viral on social media.

This publication was made last Saturday, by the user @abuelitavenezolana on TikTok, and it already has more than a million views, 120 thousand likes and 2,500 comments. In the pictures, you can see the protagonist of this story sitting next to his daughter, who is holding a balloon in her hands. They are both at a restaurant table, on an open-air balcony, and you can see them enjoying cheese and cold cut boards.

The recording lasts only 24 seconds, but it is enough to fully understand what is happening. The video begins with an old woman reading a letter. “Dear passengers bound for Caracas, Venezuela,” he reads aloud before cheering to remember his homeland. Then, he brings the printed sheet to his chest and looks up at the sky.

After waiting a few seconds to fight back tears, she continues: “Please board your plane on April 30, 2024. Enjoy your trip.” It only took a few thousandths of a second for him to realize what was happening. “Lie, what is this? A gift?” He expressed this time with tears in his eyes. “Yes,” her daughter replied. Then they both melted into an embrace. “We’re going,” insisted the youngest.

Like her, thousands of users took to the social network and expressed their feelings through various comments. Some of the most notable were: “When I get to Venezuela I want another part,” “Venezuela is no longer a country, but a feeling,” “On April 30 I will be happy because one of us was complete once again. In his life There are joys.” “,” Did anyone else cry with grandma?”, “How beautiful her little face is full of emotions” and “It’s a feeling we all have deep in our being, just at the mention of Venezuela. Wrinkles our hearts.”

In another video uploaded to that social network, the woman showed all her passion for Venezuela while waving her country’s flag in one of the stands at Londepot Park Stadium in Miami on February 7, where Nicaragua and Venezuela were facing each other for Miami. 2024 Caribbean Series Club Baseball Tournament. The fun was complete, as the Venezuelan baseball team Tiburones de la Guerría won 9-0. Not only that: two days later, they defeated Tigres del Lisi of the Dominican Republic to become champions.

