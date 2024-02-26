North West, Kanye West and Ty Dolla star for a night at the Accor Arena with $ign

Paris vibrated to the rhythm of music this Sunday, an event that left its mark: the listening session for ‘Waters 1’, the collaborative album by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The legendary stage of the Accor Arena, which has already witnessed historic performances, welcomed both the artists for an evening full of surprises.

Fans, after a wait full of anticipation, were rewarded with the arrival of two stars who shared their musical creativity. But the highlight of the show was undoubtedly the presence of North West, Kanye’s daughter, who took the microphone to ‘talk’ a track from the album. Wearing a balaclava, like her father, she was able to captivate the audience and bring a unique energy to the evening.

The budding young artist has already shown signs of a promising career, and her performance at the Accor Arena could be the start of a series of public appearances. With her father by her side, can North West prepare for the journey ahead? Only time will tell.

The evening also saw an appearance by Quavo, who joined Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on stage, adding to the list of highlights from this Parisian listening session. The Accor Arena is already the scene of memorable performances by Kanye, most notably with Jay-Z in 2013, and this new musical experience enriches the venue’s legend.

The evening will be remembered by fans as a moment when music brought generations together, with North West surprisingly at ease on stage, ready to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.