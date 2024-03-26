Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen make a cameo in their sister’s TikTok

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were the originals in blue!

In a new Tiktok from Allen’s sister Nikala Madden, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 27, and the actress, 27, were seen celebrating Nikala’s sex reveal party for her new baby.

In Sunday’s post, Nikala and Brayden Madden asked friends and family to guess whether their second child would be a boy or a girl. After several rounds of answers, Allen and Steinfeld introduced themselves to the future child.

Allen wore a blue short-sleeve button-down, while Steinfeld didn’t know which sex to channel in her look and wore a set of pink and blue striped shirts.

“I’m mother’s brother, and I think it’s going to be a boy,” Allen guessed.

“I think he’s going to be a boy too,” The Hockey Star added.

Then, Allen threw a few peace signs for the camera while Steinfeld smiled broadly.

Never miss a story — From juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories, sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer.

The video also features Allen’s parents, Lavon and Joel; his younger brother, Jason; as well as the expectant parents and their oldest child, Kashtin, 1 — whose first birthday was Sunday. Allen’s younger sister, McKenna, was not seen in the TikTok clip.

As the video ends, Nikala, Braden and Kashtin hold a cluster of pink and blue balloons. When they released them, the pink balloons flew into the air while the blue balloons sank to the ground – revealing that they were expecting another boy.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen.

Jason Mendez/Getty; Cole Burston/Getty



Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023. The couple made their first public appearance in October at the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres’ season-opener against the New York Rangers.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was “serious.”

“They always plan to spend more time together after her season ends. Things are going really well,” the source said. “They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page through it all.”

“Hailey is in a great place and would love to settle down if she’s with the right guy,” the source told PEOPLE.