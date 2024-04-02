No luck, if you own the digital version of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you won’t be able to platinum the game!

The path to platinum is sometimes full of difficulties and for some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players, it’s even downright mission impossible… a bug prevents you from getting the coveted trophy.

For more than a month, everyone has been talking about it: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – the second part of the remake of the famous JRPG – is one of the best games of 2024. On reference site Metacritic, it has a 92/100, which puts it ahead of Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. You, too, might have tried the adventure in the company of Claude and his friends, and if so, you might be on a cliff… indeed, according to the report RedditThe Square Enix title suffers from a bug that prevents players from getting the coveted platinum trophy and thus completing the adventure 100%.

Not yet fixed by Square Enix

On a famous forum, it was internet user “A0704” who reported the problem. The latter concerns the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” quest where Cloud must achieve a score of over 32,000 in Expert Mode and thus take another step towards Platinum. In theory, when the hero meets these expectations, a cut-scene appears to confirm victory. But nothing happens on A0704 and other players… Apparently: This is a problem with the “v1.020” patch – deployed by Square Enix about two weeks ago. Since then, several patches have been released but nothing that fixes this particular problem.

There is a solution but not for everyone

On Reddit, players are upset about the lack of news from the Japanese company From PlayStation, which publishes the title on PS5! “I’m stuck waiting for a patch,” one wrote, while another noted “two weeks and still nothing.” fortunately, Those who own the physical version of FF7 Rebirth can overcome this problem… To do this: you have to erase the game data, disconnect your console from the Internet and install the printed version 1.0 on the disc (without network updates). But hey, we’re still waiting for a proper fix for the name.