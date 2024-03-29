Outer Worlds, its overhaul and its DLC will be free on PC, but you’ll have to act fast! | Xbox

Last year, Private Division released a new version of The Outer Worlds under the name The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Although it was quite attractive, unfortunately it was never offered in Game Pass, as the base game was not published by Microsoft, but by a private division. However, it will be possible to take advantage of it for free next week, but you have to act fast.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition will be free on PC next week

You must know that Epic Games Store offers free games every week. Next week, it’s The Outer Worlds’ turn: Spacer’s Choice Edition can be picked up without paying a single cent!

It will be possible to get this edition between April 4th and 11th, including the base game, Murder on Aridan and Risk on Gorgon DLC, better graphics, better performance, additional animations, better rendered environment and more. This is a great gift as the edition is normally offered at €59.99.

If you want to experience the base version of the game, you can enjoy it on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch. It is also included in Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It’s a great way to wait for Avoided, which is scheduled for release in 2024, then The Outer Worlds 2, which will be available much later.