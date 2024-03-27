No, GTA 6 has not been postponed until 2026!

While many media outlets are talking about postponing the release date of the most anticipated game in recent years, the reality is quite different.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Definitely on the minds of all gamers who are fans of the license. After a confirmed trailer released in December 2023 and a release date set for 2025, some media outlets announced that the game would be pushed back to 2026. Information that, for the moment, has not been confirmed by Rockstars Games.

Find our latest podcast

GTA 6 is still planned for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox

As advertised in the trailer, Grand Theft Auto 6 For the moment, the same release date on consoles is: 2025. In recent days, a rumor has been growing according to which the title has been postponed until 2026. It is the American media Kotaku that shared the information according to which GTA 6 has been pushed back to 2026. The media highlighted Rockstar’s decision to bring its employees back to the office. So no more teleworking.

The problem is that this information is several weeks old and the purpose of this decision, according to Rockstar, is to fully focus on the development of the game in order to limit leaks and release on time. An estimate that earned Kotaku numerous criticisms on social networks.

Some journalists refuse to postpone GTA 6

So according to Kotaku, GTA 6 may experience delays in its development. However, this information was quickly disputed by many journalists. Mike Straw, editor-in-chief of Insider Gaming, stepped in to refute these claims.

Saying this again because people are still running with it: I reached out to multiple sources and was told that the game is “on schedule” and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is “pure speculation” https://t .co/jCLRs7QAQw — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) March 25, 2024

After consulting various sources, he confirmed that the project was progressing “on schedule”, describing any idea of ​​a postponement at this stage as “pure speculation”. Tom Henderson, another respected voice in the industry, Kotaku also criticizedAccused the media of “making waves based on Bloomberg articles”.

Disgruntled employees at Rockstar

However, all is not so calm in Rockstar. Indeed, employees of the British branch are not happy to see the studio tighten the screws for the home stretch. The union representing game developers across the channel criticized Rockstar Games and the decision.

Especially from 2023, several employees started a petition against the obligation to work individually for three days a week. A situation reminiscent of an episode of “Kanchal” suffered by Rockstar employees At the end of the development of Red Dead Redemption 2.