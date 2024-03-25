Vitality.Bee wins against Team GO, and qualifies for the next round of the LFL Spring Split Playoffs.

The LFL Spring Split 2024 playoffs continued on Thursday evening with the 2nd Bo5 of the first round. Vitality.Bee faced off against Team GO, a duel dominated and won by Selfmade and his team with a net score of 3-0. The victory secures them a place in the next round, where they will meet the Gentlemen in an attempt to qualify for the EMEA Masters.

Vitality.bee on many

As six of the best teams from the regular season compete in a juggernaut format to win the coveted title of French champions, the stakes are high. In addition to championship ambitions, these teams are fighting for the third and final available spot for the 2024 EMEA Masters Spring Split, needing to win their next two matches to reach the top 3 in the playoffs. The rest of the 2024 LFL Spring Split playoffs continue with increasing intensity, as we enter the second Bo5 of the first round of the playoff bracket.

Vitality.Bee, who finished the regular season in fourth place with a total of 10 wins from 18 matches, faces Team GO, a team that finished in fifth place with 9 wins, just behind their opponent of the day. With their previous clashes in the regular season ending in a tie (1-1), this encounter promises to be close and very intense indeed. Both teams’ performances over the nine weeks of competition suggest a fierce and balanced battle for victory, but the Hive seem to have a slight advantage in this clash.

The winner of this duel will prepare to meet the Gentlemen in the next round, which is scheduled for next week, Thursday March 28. Gentle Mets have already proved themselves by winning yesterday’s match against BK ROG (3-1) showing their determination and thirst for victory. With qualification for the EMEA in their sights, this next step represents much more than just a playoff match: it’s a chance to keep dreaming big and get closer to the goal.

Game 1

In this first round between Vitality and GO, Vitality’s superiority was clearly demonstrated from the very first moments of the game. The team capitalized on GO’s every little mistake, turning these opportunities into significant advantages in terms of kills and gold. A team fight in the 11th minute not only allowed Vitality to secure the dragon, but also solidified their lead in gold at 4k. After a brief period of lull around the quarter-hour mark, Vitality once again proved their superiority during a team fight in the 20th minute. This victory opened the way for a decisive push, which was reinforced by Nashor Buff. At this point, with an 11k gold difference, Vitality’s lead was overwhelming, making it virtually impossible for GO to turn the tide.

Vitality’s ultimate attack on Team GO’s base was performed with relentless efficiency, showing its superiority in the game. The combination of Nak Nako on Gragas and Selfmade on Lee Sin was decisive from the opening game, each playing a key role in this overwhelming victory. In the end, this first game was a display of vitality power, winning in 27 minutes.

Game 2

The second round of Bo5 between Vitality and GO began at a quiet pace, with both teams carefully navigating the first minutes of the game, which was tied in terms of gold. However, a decisive skirmish around the second dragon in the 12th minute marked a turning point, with Vitality taking a slight advantage of 1k gold. To energize the game, GO tried a daring maneuver a quarter of the way into the game, but the initiative backfired spectacularly. Vitality not only responded effectively, recording several kills, but also managed to triple their lead in gold, solidifying their dominant position in the game.

Although GO showed signs of recovery by closing the gap before the 20 minute mark, Vitality continued to apply constant pressure, securing a third Dragons and strengthening their grip on the game. A topside jungle team fight gave Vitality a resounding victory, securing the first Nashor and paving the way for more momentum. Taking advantage of the Baron buff, Vitality went on a fast and devastating offensive, culminating in a decisive botlane team fight in the 26th minute. This victory allowed them to enter GO’s base and safely proceed towards the destruction of the Nexus, taking a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series.

Game 3

In this decisive third round, GO was more adventurous from the start, quickly taking a 1k gold lead thanks to a series of notable kills. However, Vitality, far from being left behind, quickly reacted by leveling Gold and securing the second dragon, signaling their intention not to give up easily. Tensions rose in the 18th minute during the first big team fight of the game, where GO made a brilliant maneuver to get their first dragon, thus putting the brakes on the vitality surge. The following minutes saw the two teams engaged in a fierce battle, from which neither managed to break away clearly.

The situation changed in the 25th minute when Vitality managed to secure the first Nashor. However, the formation of GO, carried out by Jacks of Lot and Jezu’s Smolder, began to take significant damage, undermining the effectiveness of the Nashor buff for Vitality. A team fight before the 30th minute saw Vitality take advantage of the better position to gain an advantage over GO. With this victory in hand, Jom quickly moved towards the enemy base, determined to end the game. The final collision in the 33rd minute ultimately decided the fate of the match, with Vitality displaying decisive superiority and delivering the final blow to Team GO.

3-0 cm for the hive

Vitality’s superiority was clearly demonstrated in the first two rounds of this Bo5. Bee, who dominated without question leaving few chances to his opponent. The third game, although slightly more competitive, underlined the Hive’s dominant form and mastery. This Bo5 not only highlighted Vitality.Bee’s level of play but also revealed the team’s potential for the challenges ahead, especially next week’s EMEA Masters qualifiers, where they will face Gentle Mates. The match against Gotaga’s team is shaping up to be an exciting encounter, where Vitality.Bee will have a chance to prove their worth and secure their spot for the European tournament. Until then, the LFL meets us on Wednesday March 27 with a Bo5 between BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue, which will determine the first finalist of this Spring Split Playoffs.

We missed out completely today, a shame after our preparation which was going well, but we were just absent. Not much to say, it’s a real disappointment after what we were able to show. Well done to the Vitas, they were way above that.



Duke, head coach of Team GO

I have no words. We were awful, especially the first two games. We couldn’t fix our mistakes in time, nothing to say, sorry. See you in the summer



Bonus, support for Team GO

LFL Playoff Schedule

Wednesday 20 March



finish BK ROG Esports Gentle fellows playoffs

Thursday 21 March



finish life force.fly Team GO playoffs

Wednesday 27 March



6:00 p.m BDS Academy Carmine Corp Blue playoffs

Thursday 28 March



6:00 pm Gentle fellows life force.fly playoffs

Friday March 29



6:00 pm : Round 3

Friday 5 April



6:00 pm : Grand Finale

Playoff tree