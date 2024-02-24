Flacco, the popular owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo, died after crashing into a building.

(CNN) — A year ago, Flacco, a Eurasian eagle owl, captured the hearts of New Yorkers when he escaped after vandalizing the Central Park Zoo.

Flacco, called “one of New York’s flyest” by the city’s Mayor Eric Adams, died Friday after crashing into a building in Manhattan, the Wildlife Conservation Society announced.

After Flacco escaped in February 2023, authorities made numerous attempts to recapture him, without success. Flacco became an attraction in Central Park, where bird watchers and others regularly posted updates on X about his whereabouts and eating habits.

Despite the efforts of members of the Wild Bird Fund, who rushed to the site of the collision on Friday, the bird was declared dead, according to WCS. The Wild Bird Fund notified zoo staff, who collected the bird and transported it to the Bronx Zoo for necropsy.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said, “Vandalism that damages Flako’s display endangers the bird’s safety and is ultimately responsible for its death.” “We remain hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will eventually make an arrest.”

The Central Park Zoo discovered on February 2, 2023 that Skinny had escaped from his enclosure after someone vandalized it and cut through its stainless steel grating, the zoo said.

Since then, Flacco has been seen frequently in and around Central Park and elsewhere in Manhattan, according to the organization. His staff monitored him throughout the year and were ready to retrieve him if he showed any signs of trouble or distress, WCS said.

With a wingspan of up to 1.80 m, the great horned owl is one of the largest owls in the world.

Like most owls, it is nocturnal. Owls hunt at night and sleep during the day. In the wild, their lifespan ranges from 10 to 20 years, while some live up to 60 years in captivity.

“We appreciate all the support and concern for Flacco’s well-being over the past year and the many people who have contacted us to let us know,” the conservation society said. “We especially appreciate the quick response of the Wild Bird Fund staff in their effort to help Flako.”

The Wildlife Conservation Society said it would provide additional information once a necropsy is performed and test results are received.