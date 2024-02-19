19-year-old son of former YouTube executive found dead

The 19-year-old son of a former YouTube executive Died last week on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley where he lived, officials and a relative said.

Marco Tropper was found unconscious At the Clark Kerr Campus sector of the university on Tuesday afternoon, the educational institution confirmed. He was later declared dead by firefighters.Institute suggested.

Esther Wojcicki, mother of former YouTube executive Susan Wojcicki, said on Facebook: The family is “beyond belief” over the troper’s death..

There are no signs of foul play, and the Alameda County Coroner’s Department will investigate and determine the cause of death.Janet Gilmore, director of strategic communications at the university, reported.

“Marco was the most generous, kind, intelligent and fun human being,” the grandmother wrote on Facebook. “He was starting his second semester at UC Berkeley, focusing on math, and he loved it.”

“Marco’s life was taken too soon. “And we’re all devastated, thinking about the opportunities and life experiences he’ll never have and all of us will never have together,” he added.

The AP left a message Sunday with Esther Wojcicki seeking comment.