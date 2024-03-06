Nightmare at Sleepover: A Girl’s Desperate Plea That Uncovers a Shocking Case

How a harrowing text message from a teenage girl led to a man being accused of drugging girls at a sleepover. (pictorial image information)

One night in August 2023, darkness enveloped the house Michael Maiden in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Three 12-year-old girls, friends of Maiden’s daughter, were there for an innocent sleepover. Little did they know it would soon turn into a nightmare.

It may interest you: Oregon Congress passed legislation that repealed its historic drug decriminalization laws

Mayden, a 57-year-old father, joined the evening in an unusual way. Between 9 and 11 pm he served the girls Mango SmoothieWith different colored straws, as stated USA Today. The shake tasted weird and had tiny white dots in it.

A girl rarely tried it, just to be nice. That was his salvation.

It may interest you: The innovative strategy that the US The city took action to combat the use and distribution of fentanyl

Two other girls did not suffer the same fate. After drinking the shake, Fell into a deep sleepinspired by Benzodiazepines Mayden may have mixed the drinks, the charge he now faces.

The girl who was awake, frightened, pretended to sleep. She felt Maiden stalking them, trying to separate the sleeping girls. She hugged them, protectively. It came back, again and again, for an eternal 15 minutes. Desperate, the girl sent a sad message to her mother:

“Mom, please come find me and say I have a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I may not answer but please find me (crying emoji), please. Reply to Krupa Kari. please. Please!”

What dark intentions did the maid have? What if that brave girl had not sent that desperate message?

As her mother did not answer, the girl called other contacts; A family friend answered and his mother came to the rescue. He took the girl to safety. But the other two were still trapped in the haunted house: the little girl’s mother woke the other families to wake them up.

The parents of the rescued girl returned at 3 am to find the others. Mayden resisted, avoided:

“I don’t understand”, He said, as he begged the parents to come back in the morning. The girls were sleeping downstairs with his daughter, he argued.

Horrifying messages: The minor’s bravery allowed his mother to crack the case by sending messages of help. (pictorial image information)

But they persisted. They came down and took their daughters. The next morning, they were taken to Randall Children’s Hospital. The tests revealed a shocking truth: Positive for benzodiazepines in all three girls. The nightmare was real.

“what happened?” the victims asked, confused and terrified, unable to remember what happened after the drugs “passed out”.

Police raided Maiden’s house. He found a veritable arsenal: more than five bottles of temazepam (sleeping pills), scales, razor blades and tools to crush the pills, he said. USA Today.

Mayden now faces serious charges: administering a controlled substance to another, administering a controlled substance to another, supplying drugs to a minor. He was released on USD 50,000 bail..

But the damage has already been done: for these girls, the sleepover night became an indelible scar.

What motivated this father to betray the trust of these innocent girls? Was it a momentary impulse or a carefully orchestrated plan?

The investigation is ongoing, with many questions still unanswered. Why did six months pass between the incident and Maiden’s arrest? Authorities remain secretive.

Meanwhile, the traumatized community demands justice. So that the nightmare experienced at the Lake Oswego house is not repeated. So that no other child has to send a desperate message in the middle of the night begging for their safety.