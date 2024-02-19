“All the conspirators have been convicted”

Opinion

New York, USA.- Strong force prediction in evidence of US Attorney’s Office and ensuring that the former Presidents of the Republic (2014-2018 and 2018-2022) are on trial. Juan Orlando Hernandez, The social researcher said that a message will be left for those holding high political positions Carolina Melendez In a conversation with EL HERALDO from New York, USA.

Melendez recalled that other cases related to the former Honduran president, such as his brother Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, businessman Giovanni Fuentes Ramírez, and brothers Ronaldo Enrique Salguero-Portillo and Otto René Salguero Morales, were convicted. Drug trafficking.

“If we rely on the statistics and jurisprudence that already exists in these federal courts, we see that all the conspirators identified in this case of drug trafficking and the use of machine guns and highly destructive devices in this importing country have been identified. They have already been convicted. is,” emphasized a Honduran social researcher who has followed JOH’s case closely.

According to the professional, the evidence from the US Prosecutor’s Office will be strong and compelling, as it was used in previous trials and was key in convicting the aforementioned defendants on drug trafficking charges, in addition to other witnesses who were not. will be announced and which will be known in the next week.

“They would be conspirators who have not been declared yet, that is why they are listed under the codes of CC1, CC2 and we have seen in the documents that they are cited up to CC-9. So I believe what is about to be revealed is the entire governmental and institutional structure that was used for these purposes,” Deshbandhu added to EL Heraldo.

In that sense, he believes that the trial against the former Honduran ruler will serve as a message to politicians and senior officials, as Melendez predicts that the US prosecutor’s office will go after the entire network of drug trafficking conspirators after the final verdict against JOH. Known

“The aim is to send a message to those occupying positions of power and let them know that no matter what position you are in, if you abuse the power to protect this criminal structure, we will come after you,” he stressed. placed