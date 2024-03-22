Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Antony Blinken and reiterates the need for military action in Rafah: “We have no other way to defeat Hamas”

Antony Blinken with Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv (capture)

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin NetanyahuHe insisted in his meeting with the US Secretary of State this Friday, Anthony BlinkenIn his intention Expand its military offensive in Rafahat the southern end Gaza Stripas “The Only Way to Defeat Hamas”.

“Today I met with the US Secretary of State. I told him that I appreciate very much that we have been together in the war against Hamas for more than five months and that We recognize the need to evacuate civilians from war zones And, of course, address humanitarian needs. “We are working on it,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv this morning on his sixth trip to the Middle East as the war in the Strip began to escalate. Ceasefire agreement and exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisonersIn addition to giving permission Access of more humanitarian aid to the enclaveWhere half the population is at risk of imminent famine.

Israel reiterated the need for military action in Rafah

“I told him that too We have no way to defeat Hamas without going to Rafah And eliminate the rest of the battalions there. I told him that I hoped to get America’s support, but We will do it alone if necessary” Netanyahu emphasized.

More than 1.4 million displaced people currently live in Rafah, more than half of the enclave’s population, although Israel claims that A plan to evacuate the civilian population.

After visiting Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Blinken landed in Israel, where he met with Netanyahu upon landing; Then with the Cabinet Minister for War – and a member of the Opposition – Benny Gantz; And he plans to meet later with the entire war cabinet and representatives of the families of the abductees.

US Secretary of State is visiting Israel

This Friday, for the first time, the United States presented to the UN Security Council a A resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire”. In the strip, after vetoing resolutions in that direction three times, though this time it was Blocked by China and Russia for “obscure vocabulary”. The call for a ceasefire was not clear.

British Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield voted in favor of a US-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas during a UN security meeting. Council at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ended with a resolution calling for an “immediate and permanent cease-fire”. 11 votes in favor, 3 against (Russia, China and Algeria) and give up.

Despite securing a majority, vetoes from Moscow and Beijing prevented the resolution from being approved.

(with information from EFE)