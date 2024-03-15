Hamas says 14 dead in Israeli “shooting” on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid

According to Hamas’ health ministry, there are also about a hundred wounded.

Hamas’ health ministry reported early Friday that 14 people had died and more than a hundred were wounded. “Israel Fire” On a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Israeli occupation forces targeted a gathering of civilians awaiting humanitarian aid (at a roundabout in Gaza City, editor’s note). So far 11 dead and 100 injured have been shifted to Al-Chifa Hospital.The ministry initially announced the death toll at 14 and 150 injured before revising it.

“There was direct fire from the occupation forces on people who were gathering at the Kuwait roundabout to wait for trucks with food to arrive”, director of emergency services at the hospital, the largest in the north of the Gaza Strip, told AFP Dr. Mohammad Ghurban. At the site, an AFP associate found numerous remains and gunshot wounds. Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army did not immediately comment on the information. The UN fears widespread famine in the region encircled by Israel, particularly in the hard-to-reach north, where about 300,000 people currently live.

Faced with the humanitarian crisis, many countries have decided to diversify the ways of delivering aid to the population, from the NGO Open Arms expected in the next few hours, airdrops from Cyprus with the first ship, or through sea corridors. In the north of the Gaza Strip, residents scan the skies daily for airdrops, but the amount dropped is limited. In late February, according to Hamas, more than a hundred Palestinians lost their lives in what has become a nightmare food aid delivery in the north of the Gaza Strip.

The war was triggered by an unprecedented attack by Hamas commandos infiltrated from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli sources. . According to Israel, about 250 people were kidnapped that day and 130 of them are still hostages in Gaza, of whom 32 are believed to have died.

In retaliation, Israel vowed to destroy the Islamist movement in power in Gaza since 2007, which it considers a terrorist organization along with the United States and the European Union.