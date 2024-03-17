Niger condemns military cooperation agreement with United States “with immediate effect”.

The military regime in power in Niger condemned this Saturday March 16, 2024 “with immediate effect” A military cooperation agreement with the United States, dating from 2012, followed a three-day visit to Niamey by senior American officials.

End of military cooperation

“The Government of Niger, having regard to the aspirations and interests of its people, decides with all responsibility to denounce with immediate effect the agreement concerning the status of United States military personnel and civilian employees of the United States Department of Defense on the territory. Niger of »Nigerian government spokesman Amadou Abdraman gave the hint in a press release read out on national television on Saturday evening.

In this press release, read Saturday evening on national television, Amadou Abdraman made it clear that the American military presence Illegal And Violates all constitutional and democratic rules .

According to Niami, this agreement is correct unjust has been Imposed unilaterally By the United States, by a Simple verbal notes July 6, 2012.

1,000 American troops in Niger

The decision comes shortly after the departure of an American delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Fee.

During this three-day visit, Moli Phi could not meet the head of the military regime, Abdurrahmane Tiani, according to a Nigerian government source.

The arrival of the American delegation did not respect diplomatic conventions Amadou Abdramane explained, making sure the American government informed Niami Unilaterally Date of their arrival and composition of their delegation.

The United States has more than 1,000 troops in Niger engaged in the anti-jihadist fight and Agadez (center) is a major drone base.

Shortly after taking power in a coup on July 26, 2023, Niamey’s generals denounced the military cooperation agreement with France.

The last French troops left Niger on 22 December.