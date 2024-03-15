What we know about the deaths of at least 20 people near an aid distribution point in Gaza

Hamas claims Israel opened fire on Palestinians waiting for an aid convoy near Gaza City. Media and witnesses at the site reported numerous deaths and injuries.

At least 20 people were killed by gunfire on an aid distribution point in the north of the Gaza Strip between Thursday March 14 and Friday March 15, Hamas’ Health Ministry announced. The Islamist movement said at least 155 people were injured. These claims are denied by Israel. The army claimed not to be “Attack” Palestinians at the relevant site.

Hamas accused Israel of firing on Palestinians during an aid delivery on February 29, killing more than 100 people. This situation caused outrage in the international community. Franceinfo summarizes what we know about the tragedy.

Hamas has accused Israel of shelling Gaza

The incidents took place on the night of March 14 at the Kuwait roundabout located outside Gaza City (north of the Eclave). “I“People gathered at the Kuwait roundabout to wait for trucks with food were fired upon directly from the occupation forces.”Dr Mohamed Ghurab, director of emergency services at Al-Chifa Hospital, told AFP. “Israeli helicopter fired” Al-Jazeera’s correspondent at the site reports on the gathering.

Another witness assured the NGO Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor that “The Israeli Army (was) As soon as the humanitarian aid trucks approached the roundabout, they opened fire (…)”. Images shared by pan-Arab news site Middle East Eye on social networks Show several dead bodies and passers-by searching for survivors.

At least 20 were killed and 155 injured

An AFP associate says he saw numerous ambulances carrying remains and gunshot wounds to Al-Chifa Hospital, the news agency reports. “The number of victims taken to Al-Chifa Hospital was raised to 20 dead and 155 injured”., the Hamas Health Ministry announced on Friday morning. Images broadcast by al-Jazeera in Arabic on YouTube show dozens of injured people sitting and lying in hospital corridors.

Israel denies firing on civilians

For its part, the Israeli army refused to open fire on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid in the north of the Gaza Strip, it said in a statement. “Press reports that Israeli forces attacked dozens of Gazans at an aid distribution point are false”The Israeli army said in a brief statement. “While the military investigates the details of the incident in detail, we ask the media to do the same”Israeli forces spokesman Avichai Adrei added, on.

The previous dispensation had turned into a pool of blood

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on February 29 that more than a hundred people were killed during a food distribution in the north of the Gaza Strip. The event, in which 750 were injured, was nicknamed “Lot Massacre” By the Palestinians.

At that time the Israeli army had Admitted to shooting at Palestinians, grateful for”Limited Shots” Feelings by Israeli soldiers”threat“, but he denied carrying out the drone attack. The tragedy sparked condemnation from the international community. French President Emmanuel Macron then “Strong rejection“and demanded”the truth“and”justice”