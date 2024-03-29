News of Key Bridge collapse after boat crash in Baltimore, live

Maryland’s governor said a massive cleanup effort is underway after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and crews working to clear the bridge’s steel structure and 984-foot freighter have “an incredibly complex job.” Wes Moore, Thursday.

Cleanup efforts are essential to reopen the Port of Baltimore and recover any remains that may have fallen under the debris, Moore said, adding that “we have a long way to go.”

How long will it take? Demolition workers could clear a channel large enough for ships to pass a month after the necessary equipment is on site, according to an industry expert familiar with the ongoing discussions.

The expert, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, said it will take more time to remove all the debris, but the 360-meter area between the two piers that support the main span of the bridge will be cleared. Enough to reopen the port to traffic.