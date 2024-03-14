USA

Debit Cards and Secret Codes: How Was the Employee’s Alleged Scheme to Steal Social Security Money?

Myrna Faria allegedly took advantage of her access to confidential citizen information to keep the scheme under wraps for more than a decade. Fraud That allowed him to steal nearly $2 million in funds Social securityAccording to indictments returned Thursday by a grand jury.

The allegations contained in the document reflect an operation in which various tactics were used to make the money flow invisible to the authorities and regulatory agencies.

Her knowledge of loopholes in the system to facilitate fraud comes from extensive experience as a Social Security Administration employee in San Juan.Where he worked as a “Social Security Specialist” and “Claim Specialist” from 1991 to 2019.

Allegation announced by Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico This Thursday, it highlights that, since at least 2012, women began filing “fraudulent claims in the Social Security system” using “real persons’ personal information to include names, Social Security numbers and/or dates of birth.”

