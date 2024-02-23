Audrey Cunningham’s autopsy revealed after the minor’s body was found in the Trinity River
Houston Texas. – Two days have passed since the discovery of Body of little Audrey Cunningham in Trinity River And the Harris County Medical Examiner released the girl’s cause of death.
An autopsy revealed The girl died of head trauma, that is, a heavy blow on the head. The cause of death is homicide and no further information is available. It is not clear how the blow happened or how far the girl’s body was in the Trinity River. or estimated date of death.
Yesterday, an arrest affidavit was released for the main defendant, Don Steven McDougal, who allegedly tied the minor’s body to a large rock and dumped it in the Trinity River near US-59.
The accused did not divulge or confess much about the crime, as can be read in the affidavit written by the detective handling the case.
6 days of searching for Audrey and the harrowing discovery
This Little Audrey went missing on Thursday, February 15 When I don’t come back to her house after classes. The girl had left home since 6:30 a.m. and Don Steven McDougall, 42, a family friend, was supposed to take the girl to the bus stop.
On Thursday afternoon, an Amber Alert was issued across Texas that little Audrey may be in danger.
About 24 hours after Audrey went missing, Don Steven McDougall, 42, was identified as a “person of interest”. and was arrested on charges unrelated to the case. Everything changed after the discovery of the body, McDougall was arrested for murder with the possibility of the death penalty. He is in the Polk County Jail.
The subject, who has a criminal record, was questioned by authorities on several occasions and McDougall was the last to see Audrey alive.
In the affidavit, The detective mentioned that McDougal had lied about his movements and locations on February 15The day the girl disappeared.
But his phone gave them a location: Trinity River and US-59. authorities They asked divers to lower the water level to retrieve the girl’s body.
Audrey’s mother mourns her daughter’s death
At the vigil in Livingston, family and friends Audrey Cunningham, who was called “Little Angel”., they remembered her and sought justice for her disappearance and death. Balloons, candles and immense pain, after learning an 11-year-old girl was found dead in the Trinity River.
Audrey’s mother, Casey Matthews She thanked everyone present and during an emotional moment noted that she felt very lucky to be his mother: “I am truly blessed to have an amazing little girl.”
Funeral services for Audrey Cunningham are Friday March 1, when the wake will be held, and Saturday, March 2, when the burial will take place. The family has not specified where the cremation will take place.
On Thursday morning, February 15, Audrey Cunningham was walking from her home in the Lake Livingston Village neighborhood to the school bus stop, but something happened that day and she never made it to school. Six days later they found his body in a river, 10 miles from where he lived with his family.
Thursday, February 15 Audrey Cunningham, 11, was reported missing and was found near Lake Livingston, Texas. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas that night.
That Saturday, local authorities identified Don Steven McDougall, 42, as a person of interest in the case. He was arrested on Friday night and taken into custody.
On Tuesday, February 20, six days after the disappearance of 11-year-old girl Audrey Cunningham, the case took a twist. Authorities cordoned off the area around US-59 and the Trinity River Bridge north of Houston “as a crime scene,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety official Craig Cummings.
On Tuesday, February 20, authorities confirmed that they found a body during the search for the girl, Audrey Cunningham.
Little Audrey Cunningham, 11, was found dead this Tuesday at a point in the Trinity River, the flow of which was lowered so rescuers could find the body. The prime suspect is don Steve McDougall, 42, who was arrested on unrelated charges but would have been the last person to see the girl. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.