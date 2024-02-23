USA

Audrey Cunningham’s autopsy revealed after the minor’s body was found in the Trinity River

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 55 4 minutes read

Houston Texas. – Two days have passed since the discovery of Body of little Audrey Cunningham in Trinity River And the Harris County Medical Examiner released the girl’s cause of death.

An autopsy revealed The girl died of head trauma, that is, a heavy blow on the head. The cause of death is homicide and no further information is available. It is not clear how the blow happened or how far the girl’s body was in the Trinity River. or estimated date of death.

Yesterday, an arrest affidavit was released for the main defendant, Don Steven McDougal, who allegedly tied the minor’s body to a large rock and dumped it in the Trinity River near US-59.

The accused did not divulge or confess much about the crime, as can be read in the affidavit written by the detective handling the case.

6 days of searching for Audrey and the harrowing discovery

This Little Audrey went missing on Thursday, February 15 When I don’t come back to her house after classes. The girl had left home since 6:30 a.m. and Don Steven McDougall, 42, a family friend, was supposed to take the girl to the bus stop.

On Thursday afternoon, an Amber Alert was issued across Texas that little Audrey may be in danger.

About 24 hours after Audrey went missing, Don Steven McDougall, 42, was identified as a “person of interest”. and was arrested on charges unrelated to the case. Everything changed after the discovery of the body, McDougall was arrested for murder with the possibility of the death penalty. He is in the Polk County Jail.

The subject, who has a criminal record, was questioned by authorities on several occasions and McDougall was the last to see Audrey alive.

In the affidavit, The detective mentioned that McDougal had lied about his movements and locations on February 15The day the girl disappeared.

But his phone gave them a location: Trinity River and US-59. authorities They asked divers to lower the water level to retrieve the girl’s body.

Audrey’s mother mourns her daughter’s death

At the vigil in Livingston, family and friends Audrey Cunningham, who was called “Little Angel”., they remembered her and sought justice for her disappearance and death. Balloons, candles and immense pain, after learning an 11-year-old girl was found dead in the Trinity River.

Audrey’s mother, Casey Matthews She thanked everyone present and during an emotional moment noted that she felt very lucky to be his mother: “I am truly blessed to have an amazing little girl.”

Funeral services for Audrey Cunningham are Friday March 1, when the wake will be held, and Saturday, March 2, when the burial will take place. The family has not specified where the cremation will take place.

Related Content:

1/fifteen

On Thursday morning, February 15, Audrey Cunningham was walking from her home in the Lake Livingston Village neighborhood to the school bus stop, but something happened that day and she never made it to school. Six days later they found his body in a river, 10 miles from where he lived with his family.

2/fifteen

Thursday, Feb. 15 Audrey Cunningham, 11, was last seen the morning of Feb. 15 near her home in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, about 74 miles north of Houston. The girl was going to catch the school bus.

deposit: Ap

Texas Department of Public Safety / Google Maps

3/fifteen

Thursday, February 15 Audrey Cunningham, 11, was reported missing and was found near Lake Livingston, Texas. An Amber Alert was issued in Texas that night.

Swipe here to continue with the gallery

4/fifteen

On Saturday, February 17, Lt. Craig Cummins, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, pointed out that there was a person and a truck of interest in the case. The truck was a 2003 blue Suburban owned by Don Steven McDougall, 42, who was a family friend.

deposit: Texas DPS

5/fifteen

That Saturday, local authorities identified Don Steven McDougall, 42, as a person of interest in the case. He was arrested on Friday night and taken into custody.

6/fifteen

Don Steven McDougall has an extensive criminal record including a charge of attempted indecent assault of a minor, a charge that would have forced him to register on the sex offenders register, but the case was unsuccessful.

deposit: Univision Houston

Swipe here to continue with the gallery

7/fifteen

On Tuesday, February 20, six days after the disappearance of 11-year-old girl Audrey Cunningham, the case took a twist. Authorities cordoned off the area around US-59 and the Trinity River Bridge north of Houston “as a crime scene,” according to Texas Department of Public Safety official Craig Cummings.

Polk County Sheriff

8/fifteen

On Monday, February 19, search and rescue teams spent five days searching for the minor’s whereabouts. During the investigation, evidence gathered from cell phone analysis, as well as video, led agencies to locate Audrey. to be

deposit: Polk County Sheriff

9/fifteen

The search for 11-year-old Audrey Cunningham ended in tragedy Tuesday, February 20, with the discovery of the child’s body in the Trinity River near the US-59 highway bridge in Livingston, 70 miles north of Houston. It was around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, when Texas Rangers agents, Polk County Sheriffs, local divers and prosecutors arrived at the Trinity River bed and recovered Audrey’s body from under a bridge.

deposit: Univision Houston

Swipe here to continue with the gallery

10/fifteen

The location where Audrey’s body was found is 11 miles from where she disappeared, at 100 Lakeside in Livingston, a rural area with homes and mobile homes in the woods surrounding Lake Livingston.

deposit: Univision Houston

eleven/fifteen

Sheriff Lyons said, “I can’t say which agency found his body, but I can say that because we talked to the river and the water level officials so they could lower the water level and we were able to. . Find a specific body,” the Polk County sheriff said at a conference.

deposit: Univision Houston

12/fifteen

Audrey Cunningham’s body was taken to the medical examiner to determine her cause of death.

deposit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Swipe here to continue with the gallery

Polk County Sheriff

13/fifteen

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office said Deon Steven McDougall, 42, was charged with murder of a person under the age of 15.

deposit: Polk County Sheriff

14/fifteen

On Tuesday, February 20, authorities confirmed that they found a body during the search for the girl, Audrey Cunningham.

fifteen/fifteen

Little Audrey Cunningham, 11, was found dead this Tuesday at a point in the Trinity River, the flow of which was lowered so rescuers could find the body. The prime suspect is don Steve McDougall, 42, who was arrested on unrelated charges but would have been the last person to see the girl. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 55 4 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Kansas couple keeps body in home for 6 years to receive pension

January 21, 2024

The Cuban came to the United States via Nicaragua in need of dialysis

January 8, 2024

AMLO welcomes members of the US Congress at the National Palace

January 23, 2024

Huge stimulus checks up to $12,000 in the United States. Find out if you qualify

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button