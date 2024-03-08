New Game + FF7 Rebirth: How to access it and how it works?

New Game + has become a staple of video games in recent years, and sometimes it’s necessary to make a game platinum. So it’s natural to wonder if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers this game mode, and if so, what it brings to the square. Enix title. We will explain everything to you!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It may have been released a week ago, but some players are already interested in a mechanic that we’ve seen in many games in recent years: New game +. Usually, this game mode allows you to restart the title from the beginning while keeping all your characters’ progress, but this is not always the case. Also, what if FF7 Reborn Offers more or less look like that New game +This feature does not have the same name, and does not necessarily work the same way.

To access it, you must obviously complete main story No Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which will already take you some time. This done, the game will offer you to create New save fileAs was already the case Final Fantasy VII Remake. From there, you don’t need to start a new game from the main menu, but simply Load a new save. You will then have access to a selection of chapters, and you can choose Chapter 1 Imitating the part in New game +.

Even if this does not name the new backup New game +, it has a number of similarities with this functionality. First, you can Keep certain elements of your progressas follows:

you will keep your level Which will make things easier for you to achieve Level 70 Which is the maximum level of the game.

Which will make things easier for you to achieve Which is the maximum level of the game. you will keep your gills There is no denying that early in the game.

There is no denying that early in the game. you will keep Your tools That’s all you have to say Accessories , Protection , material And yours too Weapons . You will also keep yours weapon level .

That’s all you have to say , , And yours too . You will also keep yours . you will keep your codes And unlock all nodes.

And unlock all nodes. you will keep Your attraction levels With all the characters.

With all the characters. You will have the option to continue the progress of Find your sideBut you can choose to restart them.

What will you unlock with FF7 Rebirth New Game +?

As explained above, you will unlock Chapter selectionwhich will allow you to replay from the beginning or select passages that tempt you, such as for example Chapter 12 Where you can test different appointment offered by the game. You will also be able to further influence your level of engagement with your teammates, Dialogue options will be marked with stars to indicate their impact on your relationship.

But what is probably most interesting to the players is undoubtedly the addition New difficulty mode. Actually, this save can be played Hard modeAnd you have to complete all the chapters with this level of difficulty to get the trophy can complicate the task.

In this mode, not only are the enemies tougher, but so are you Some obstacles. For example, you won’t be able to use items during combat, and the rest of the area will only allow you to Recover your HP, not your MP. So it will be necessary to rely heavily on it Aerith And his believe To survive. fortunately, New nodules will be added to your codes, which will allow you to strengthen your characters to cope Super powerful boss Which you will get in this mod.