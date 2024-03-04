Helldivers 2 players demand a nerf to this powerful terminid

Helldivers 2 players have been begging for an immediate nerf especially to the armored and fairly common terminids that they are having trouble defeating.

Helldivers 2 challenges the galaxy’s bravest soldiers to take up their guns and wage war against enemies trying to attack planets including the soldiers’ home planet, Super-Earth.

However, the ground forces stand their ground and use some of the best weapons techniques. Among them, SG-225 Crusher and P-19 Redeemer.

Although Game Master Joel pushes players to their limits the battle is fiercely contested. Indeed, he does not hesitate to deploy waves of Terminids and automatons to challenge the Helldivers.

There is one enemy in particular, a member of the Terminids, that causes a major problem for players due to its thick shell.

Helldivers 2 players are fed up with the Terminid Charger armor

Player Vaye_the_Cat eventually tired of firing bullets at the heavily armored carapace of the terminid charger. He then threw down his gun to complain on Reddit.

“Chargers’ armor is very strong for their perceived threat level. I understand it’s a tank, but frankly, it’s easier to take down the Hulk than these big beasts. Their statistics are truly ridiculous for how often they appear.”

The complaints didn’t stop there, as the player continued his frustration-driven rant:

” Their legs are also considered heavy armor. (…) Even if you survive their charge, chances are they will throw you, causing you to miss your only chance to deal damage.. “, said the player.

Some players seemed to agree with the dejected and dejected soldier. But other veteran and hardened helldivers had worse news to report.

” Don’t worry, dear citizen, we will eventually see an upgraded version with full armor like the HD1.. “Warned a seasoned Helldivers 2 player.

However, the majority continues to fight to free the galaxy, even though the minority is discouraged by the enemy’s strength.