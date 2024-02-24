Doom will soon be played on your Husqvarna tractor lawn mower to crush monsters!

To celebrate DOOM’s 30th anniversary, Husqvarna is adding the iconic FPS to its Automower NERA robotic lawn mower range.

Since its initial release in 1993, DOOM has maintained its place as one of the most popular and iconic FPS games of all time.

It’s had a few sequels over the past 30 years, but people are still coming up with the craziest things to spin the original title.

Husqvarna is getting ready to release DOOM on its line of robotic mowers so you can “mow monsters.”

Announced on February 23, 2024, Husqvarna plans to make it possible to play DOOM on its line of Automover NERA robotic lawn mowers from April 9 to September 9, 2024.

They announced the news in the form of a trailer on YouTube and an article on their site, clarifying that this was a partnership between the lawn care company and DOOM.

“When the first-person shooter DOOM was released in 1993, it changed the gaming landscape forever. The intense atmosphere, 3D realism (for its time), the roar of monsters coming from every corner, and the thrilling experience made DOOM a cultural phenomenon. The legacy of the game remains intact. And now, for the first time in history, it’s possible to mow down monsters with your very own Husqvarna robotic mower. »

If you own a Husqvarna Automover Nera, you can sign up for a special update that the company calls the “one hack of an update”.

Here’s how to sign up for updates:

– Register on the Husqvarna website.

– Once the software update is available on April 9, 2024, you will have access to the game in the following weeks.

Registration closes on August 26, 2024 and the game will be removed from all robotic lawnmowers on September 9, 2024.