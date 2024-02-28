Nearly 340,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled for steering wheel problem

A technical fault that can eventually cause the steering wheel to tilt and cause the vehicle to lose control.

Automobile manufacturer FCA US (Stelantis) has begun recalling nearly 340,000 Jeep brand Grand Cherokee model vehicles in the United States due to a defect in a part steering wheel that could cause the vehicle to lose control. “Grand’s comments were investigated by the group due to a routine review that found that the 2021 through 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models” were equipped with defective tightening bolts, FCA USA explained in a press release.

According to a recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the defect could eventually cause the steering wheel to tilt and result in loss of vehicle control. “FCA US has received no reports of accidents or related injuries.” For this defect, the manufacturer specifies.

Owners invited to visit the dealership

“Drivers may notice an unusual noise or vibration when driving over bumps.”, he said. Owners of 338,238 vehicles sold in the United States are invited to go to a dealership, which will replace these bolts when they are defective, FCA US said, adding that 1% of vehicles may be affected. According to NHTSA, the affected vehicles are the 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L and the 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee. The Stellentis group was born in January 2021 from the merger of French manufacturers Peugeot-Citroen (PSA) and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler (FCA).