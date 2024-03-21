Pin code requested twice, is this normal?

Code requested twice: Safer for withdrawal?

Here is what is written on many Crédit Agricole ATMs: “For security reasons, from an amount of €50. Your personal code will be requested a second time to confirm your withdrawal request. » But why should we do this now? This question was widely relayed by internet users on social networks. Some also fear a potential breach, which increases the chances for a malicious person to steal the code.

An explanation @Agricultural Credit Interested? Limits the thief to twice + the chance to see the code pic.twitter.com/lleYcouHjW — Julien Ohayon (@JulienOHAYON) March 13, 2024

Faced with rumors of tough new banking rules, Crédit Agricole is clarifying things. This system, still far from generalised, is specifically aimed at regional banks facing an increase in theft attempts, particularly through disruption. This protection strategy helps protect consumers against particularly malicious theft tactics, where thieves take advantage of a moment of carelessness to act.

Protection of vulnerable people

Because the scammers’ modus operandi is well established: One person distracts the victim while entering the code, while the accomplice takes the withdrawn money. Faced with this scenario, a double code can then prove effective against these theft attempts. Crédit Agricole reiterates the importance of being vigilant during any banking transaction.

This security measure is not used by all distributors. Crédit Agricole emphasizes the timely and adaptive nature of this decision: Each local bank is free to decide the conditions for activating this double verification.



