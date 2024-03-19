The start date of the 2024 Income Tax Return campaign is not yet known but the deadline has been fixed. It depends on the section you live in.

The 2024 tax declaration campaign should open like every year in early April by sending the paper forms, specially underlined BFM. The online declaration service will be available in mid-April.

paper

Paper declaration only concerns taxpayers who do not have access to the internet. For others, online declaration is mandatory. Paper filers will have time till May 20, irrespective of their department.

Online, by departments

For online filers, the first deadline has been fixed Thursday 23 May For taxpayers residing in departments numbered 01 to 19, Ain and Corrèze, refer to the site Toutsurmes Finance. This deadline also concerns taxpayers who do not reside in France. In our scope, this date is relative Ode And Averon .

For taxpayers residing in departments numbered 01 to 19, Ain and Corrèze, refer to the site Toutsurmes Finance. This deadline also concerns taxpayers who do not reside in France. In our scope, this date is relative And . Residents, including sections 2A to 54, between Corsica and Muerthe-et-Moselle, will remain until 30 May To complete his declaration. This date pertains to departments guard , Harold , Lozere ,

To complete his declaration. This date pertains to departments , , , Those who live in sections between 55 and 95, as well as in the DOM, will remain so June 6. In our scope, this last deadline is relative Eastern Pyrenees.

Failure to complete your declaration on time can result in a tax increase of up to 40% depending on the delay, remember The Huffington Post.