Natalie Portman: Wise divorce from Benjamin Millepied?

This information was announced by Natalie Portman’s spokesperson in this Friday, March 8, column of the American magazine “People”. Married to French choreographer Benjamin Millepied since 2012, the “Black Swan” and “May December” star filed for divorce last July, nearly eight months ago, and the couple finalized the process in France last month.

“Initially, it was very difficult for her, but her friends rallied behind her and helped her through the worst of times,” says a source close to the couple. “Natalie has had a really difficult and painful year, but she is getting stronger and finding joy in her family, friends and work. »

Also Read > Legendary Couple: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, Hollywood’s Most Secret Couple

“Nothing Matters More”

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of the hit film “Black Swan” in 2009. At that time, she headlined a feature film while he was responsible for training her to perfect her role. The starting point of the iconic tandem. In 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Aleph. A year later, they united their destinies in a very private ceremony, before welcoming another child a few years later: a daughter named Amalia. After months of speculation about a possible split, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied now seem to be turning the page with the priority of protecting their children.

“Her priority is to ensure a smooth transition for her children,” a “People” source says of Natalie Portman. “She and Ben truly love their children and strive to be the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important. »