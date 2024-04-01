Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have quietly finalized their divorce

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalized their divorce out of sight. The actress’ representative black swanA film on which she met a French choreographer confirmed the news.

The couple thus ended an eleven-year relationship, which was punctuated by the birth of their two children, Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7. A spokesperson for the 42-year-old actress confirmed to the magazine people That divorce proceedings, initiated in July, last month in France, where the couple lived with their children.

“Horrible” rumours

The announcement was made hours after the publication of the magazine here is Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Divorce Announcement. A celebrity press that the couple never liked, prefers to stay away from the camera and never participate in the game of showing the private life of the stars on glossy paper, with or without their consent.

However, since May 2023, rumors have taken precedence over his discretion, with some claiming that the choreographer was having an extramarital affair. Since then, Natalie Portman has been spotted without her wedding ring, fueling speculation. Especially since the actress has appeared alone at official events in recent months, and there are many of them.

Benjamin is the choreographer of Millepied Dune – Part 2When Natalie Portman worked May December And currently running fountain of youth By Guy Ritchie. The actress, we discovered LeonHer football team is also very involved in Angel City, and is developing a minor league, Lady in the Lake. However, neither of them wanted to answer the allegations until last month.

In February, Natalie Portman revealed, in the pages of Vanity FairThat all the fuss surrounding his personal life was “terrible”.

A source close to the actress told the magazine, “Natalie had hoped her marriage would last forever, but she’s at peace with the current situation and is now focusing on their new normal as a family.” people.

Then time for a new chapter.