Caitlin Dever mourns her mother’s death from breast cancer

Caitlin Dever is grieving for her mother Kathy, who she called her “best friend,” after she died of breast cancer.





On Wednesday, the 27-year-old A ticket to heaven The actress shared throwback photos of her mother on Instagram while writing about missing her late mother.





“My mama. My life. My everything. I don’t even have words,” Dever wrote. “I will never say enough about the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family.”





“Your love was everywhere,” she continued. “It’s drinking coffee with you in the morning and shopping at Real Real, it’s eating watermelon by the pool (with salt on it, of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it’s sleeping in your bed with you, it’s watching Seinfeld. And hearing your infectious laugh as you recited each line from memory, making fun of each other, getting you to tell me about my day, getting the best advice from you that anyone would be lucky enough to receive, That was it. Going places with you because wherever we were..we were having fun and laughing.”













Tea Booksmart The actress said her mother’s love was “like sunshine, warming me when I needed it most and making me laugh when I was sad.”





“You were everyone’s favorite. You are my favorite,” Dever wrote. “Sweetest in the world. I’d be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I’d go on.”





The Emmy nominee shared that she will have support in her father and siblings Maddie and Jane.





“We will always have each other because of you. You are the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for,” Dever wrote. “Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we had with you, sweet mama…it will never be enough.”





“I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world,” she added. “You’ve done everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh how I love you. What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom.”





In 2020, Dever wrote on Instagram about her mother, who has “been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for 10 years now.” The star shared that Cathy was diagnosed at age 39 and “every day since then has been a horrible battle.”





“Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days she has a positive visit and then it’s a good day,” she wrote at the time. “Every day is different and we get through it together as a family.”





Tea Unbelievable The actress called her mom “the strongest woman I know and every day I am grateful for the doctors who have taken such good care of her over the years.”





She added at the time, “Cancer is so unbearably scary. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with this disease but I know what it’s like to watch someone you love go through pain. My heart goes out to her. Everyone has to face the burden of cancer. Let’s get screened and encourage anyone who chooses to get screened.”





Dever’s sister Maddie also paid tribute to their mom on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be on this earth with us, for giving me my sisters and dad, and for being the most beautiful person inside. I will never know that.” . I love you endlessly.”