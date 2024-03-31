Kinds of Kindness is the upcoming film of Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone

She is definitely the most loved actress in Hollywood, whether you want her to play a dramatic, romantic or fantasy role, with ease. Emma Stone Embodying every genre of cinema to perfection, it fascinates us year after year. Recently, during the 96th Academy Awards, the playwright was awarded the Best Actress trophy for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the film for the second time in her career. Poor creatures From the director Yorgos Lanthimos. In addition to Emma Stone’s win, the fantasy film was awarded three other Oscars. Faced with this great success, her director decides to repeat the story and asks Emma to play the lead role in his next feature film, Kind kindness !

Emma Stone Yorgos lanthimo, The ultimate Hollywood combo?

There are collaborations that always work and when we think about the world of cinema, it‘Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos Don’t deviate from the rule. Apart from the great success of the film Poor creatures – still in theaters – The actress and director signed their first collaboration in 2018 for the film favorite (Available on Netflix). Sharing the lead with the talented Emma Colmon, Emma Stone plays Abigail Hill, a servant/lady-in-waiting who forms a particularly amusing relationship with Queen Anne in 18th-century England. A film full of twists and turns that we highly recommend. And if over the years, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have enjoyed an enduring collaboration, it’s mostly thanks to their deep knowledge of each other. Having known each other for almost 10 years, everyone knows each other’s expectations and appreciations, which is why we are (already) excited to watch their next film, Kind kindness !





Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos at the BAFTAs in London







What does the film have in store for us? types No mercy With Emma Stone?

First of all, the casting is impressive. We will explore this feature film Emma StoneJesse Plemons, William Defoe, Margaret QualleyHong Chou, Joe Alvin, Mamodou Athi and Hunter Schafer. We were able to see part of the cast in the first trailer released by the makers, and according to our decryption, we can expect a contemporary film that juggles beautiful anarchy. The feature film was shot in New Orleans and during an interview with an English newspaper The Guardian, Yorgos Lanthimos Gives some details about the plot of the film. it will be”A triptych fable that follows a choiceless man who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is horrified that his wife who went missing at sea has returned and appears to be a different person; And a woman decides to find a certain person with a special ability, who decides to become a wonderful spiritual leader.“So the plot will revolve around three main stories, and we can tell you that we are looking forward to seeing it. Stay connected For the next trailer!

Release date in the United States: June 21, 2024

Release date in France: Not yet announced