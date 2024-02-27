Google announces nine new Android features, including one boosted by its Gemini AI

Whether on a smartphone, tablet, connected watch or car, Google is rolling out new Android features across the board in late February 2024.

In a blog post published this Monday, the Mountain View firm announced the arrival of artificial intelligence in Android Auto. More specifically, the OS can now summarize messages received in the car and suggest responses or intelligent actions.

Google for example shows that Android Auto offers to send a messageI’m on my wayâ€ Or share the arrival time of your Google Maps route by following the question.

The company mentions two improvements in terms of accessibility:

Lookout describes “Photos, online images and images included in messageswhich were automatically generated by AI;

TalkBack in Google Maps reads aloud information about locations scanned live using Google Lens.

We also know that the Google Docs app on Android is rich in handwritten annotation functionality. Thus it is possible to annotate a part of a document using only your finger or a stylus.

For audiophiles, Google allows you to switch the audio output on your smartphone’s home screen when music is playing via Spotify. Until now, this function was reserved for YouTube Music.

Athletes are entitled to the integration of Health Connect compatible services into the Fitbit app. Thus it is possible to find health and training data in one place.

Google immediately announced two useful developments in everyday life for connected watches running on Wear OS: the display of passes from the wallet (concert tickets, boarding passes, loyalty cards…) and the recommendation of public transport routes in Google Maps.

Finally, Gemini artificial intelligence is once again in the spotlight. Google has announced that it is possible to chat with its generative AI directly in Google Messages. Still in beta, this functionality is currently limited to English.