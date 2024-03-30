What are the advantages of a laptop with a Thunderbolt port? – LaptopSpirit

The evolution in the world of laptops is marked by innovations that make our devices faster, lighter and more versatile. Among these advances, Thunderbolt connectivity stands out, offering fast transfer speeds and great versatility. With Thunderbolt 4 now standard, let’s find out what the real benefits of this type of port are and why your new laptop should include at least one.

What is Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt connectivity is a revolutionary technology jointly developed by Intel and Apple, first introduced in 2011. It combines multiple connection types in a single compact port, providing a versatile and powerful solution for data transfer, video output and power supply through a single cable. Over the years, Thunderbolt has evolved through several generations, each one significantly increasing speed and capabilities with the last.

At the moment we are on Thunderbolt 4 Standard, which allows users to benefit from all the features of Thunderbolt 3, but with improved specifications and stricter certification requirements. In this A 40 Gb/s bandwidth, support for dual 4K displays or a single 8K display, up to 100W charging, and the ability to connect to docks and devices with up to four Thunderbolt ports. Additionally, Thunderbolt 4 ensures compatibility with previous Thunderbolt standards as well as USB4, ensuring broad compatibility with a wide range of devices and accessories.

Key advantages of laptops with Thunderbolt ports

One of the main advantages of Thunderbolt ports is their capacity Transfer data at high speed. As mentioned above, Thunderbolt 4 offers transfer speeds of up to 40 Gb/s, which is nearly four times faster than USB 3.1. This speed allows you to move large files, such as 4K videos or large photo libraries, in seconds.

Thunderbolt port is also supported Connecting multiple screens on a single port without sacrificing image quality. This is especially useful for creative professionals, such as graphic designers, video editors or software developers who can benefit from an extended workspace on multiple monitors.

One of the big pluses of the Thunderbolt port is as well Data transfer and power through one cable, thereby making plugging and unplugging the laptop easier. This feature is ideal for users who travel frequently and want to reduce the number of cables and adapters to carry. Furthermore, the Thunderbolt port can accommodate a wide range of devices, including docking stations, external audio interfaces, and high-performance external storage solutions.

Finally, for users who need additional graphics capabilities, Thunderbolt allows Connecting to an external GPU (eGPU).. This is especially useful for gaming, 3D modeling and video rendering, offering unprecedented flexibility in terms of upgrading the laptop’s graphics power.

