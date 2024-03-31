Nanospikes, a deadly weapon against viruses?

A team from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in Australia worked for two years to develop the revolutionary material. This is intended to protect laboratories, hospitals and other sensitive environments where asepsis is essential. At first glance, this nanomaterial looks like a completely flat black mirror; On a microscopic scale, it turns out A lethal surface for pathogens.

The results of their work were published in a study published in December 2023 in the American Chemical Society journal ACS Nano.

Design inspired by nature

To design this new type of material, researchers were inspired Structural structure of wings of certain insects, including cicadas and dragonflies. Its surfaces, when viewed more closely, present natural nanostructures. Nanostructures are ” Nanometric-sized objects (holes, pads, tracks, etc.) are often arranged in the form of a periodic network. » According to the definition of engineering techniques.

They act to protect these insects Actual slides at the microscopic levelCapable of piercing and destroying pathogens: fungal spores, bacterial cells, etc.

Inspired by this structure, researchers developed a silicon surface, are covered with NanospikesVery fine and sharp points Like a razor that can target and completely neutralize viruses. This surface appears to be particularly effective against hPIV-3 virus cells, the pathogen responsible for respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, croup and bronchitis. She manages to destroy 96% of these cellsby perforating their viral envelope and thus blocking their reproduction.

If their material is mass-produced, it could reduce the dependence of sterilization methods on chemical disinfectants.

Quite a complex product

As we can imagine, designing this surface covered with nanospikes is not within everyone’s reach and the manufacturing process is rather complicated. To achieve this result, researchers A silicon wafer is subjected to ion bombardment. A process that took place at the Melbourne Center for Nanofabrication allowed this wafer to achieve this very unique structure.

Bombardment made it possible to create numerous points, nanospikes, approx 2 nanometers and 290 nanometers high. They are approximately 30,000 times finer than a human hair. As can be seen in the capture below, we can clearly see the virus on the tips.

Samson Mah, doctoral student and first author of the study, explained: “ Integrating this state-of-the-art technology into high-risk environments such as laboratories or healthcare settings, where exposure to hazardous biological materials is a concern, can significantly strengthen control measures against infectious diseases. ” This will make, according to him, ” A safe environment for researchers, healthcare professionals and patients “

Towards a reduction in the use of chemical pesticides?

As written above, the whole point of such material lies in its ability to eliminate pathogens Mechanical And no Chemical. Due to the intensive use of chemical disinfectants in certain environments, especially medical environments, there are More and more bacteria and viruses are completely resistant to these products.

These agents, aliases Superbugsis the subject A growing concern Because the threat they pose globally is significant. Because of them, certain infections become increasingly difficult to treat and existing antibiotics and antivirals are sometimes insufficient. Nanospikes can play a fundamental role in mitigating this threat.

We can imagine applying this material in various medical devices : Fabrics, walls, floors or air filtration systems. It is not yet known, but these nanospikes may be equally effective against a broad range of pathogens, including bacteria and fungi.

The RMIT scientists’ approach, combining biomimetics with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, has paid off. It may very well mark a turning point in the field of infection prevention, especially as we know we will surely experience it in the future. The pandemic is more viral than Covid-19.

