How to treat worm itch?

Intestinal worms are tiny parasites that enter our bodies and live in our digestive tract, which can trigger a variety of symptoms, including itching. But how to treat this?

Pinworm, also known as “intestinal worms”, is a condition which mainly affects little childrenBut it can also attack For adults. Intestinal worms Generally harmless And cause only minor inconveniences… but annoying, viz itching. The eggs of these worms are often found in dust, cloth, and can also be found on pet hair. Animals are not subject to this infestation, but their coat can serve as a vector for pinworm eggs, which are often not very visible.

How do you know if you have intestinal worms?

On the other hand, worms can be relatively easy to detect: They can be seen sometimes stool, where they can be seen with the naked eye. Yellow in color, they are very thin and small, measuring 5 to 13 mm in length. In affected people, symptoms are often minimal, and are mainly characteristic itching atanusWhich sometimes becomes raw due to itching.

In girls, they can cause itching and irritation on the vagina which may lead to Bacterial infection.

In the most severe cases, pinworm disease can occur Stomach acheAlso nausea and vomiting, weight loss and loss of appetite.

Worms in Stool: How Do You Get Intestinal Worms?

Intestinal worms are transmitted relatively easily, especially through direct contact. These parasites enter by means of foodAnd especially nails contaminated by pinworm eggsAs explained on the website of Women’s Journal. Pinworms are found on dust, cloth, pet hair, and surfaces touched by an infected person (for example, a toilet seat). “Once ingested, the egg will give birth to a larva that settles in the colon and becomes an adult a month later,” adds Media, clarifying that the fertilized female worm Migrate to the edge of the anus where they will cling to lay thousands of eggs.

Oxyurosis Treatment: What Are the Remedies for Intestinal Worm Infection?

Pinworm infestations are mainly treated by Antiparasitic drugsCombined with strict hygiene aimed at removing eggs from the hands and environment. To treat scabies, you must Neutralize the worms and larvae, which usually takes a few days. Treatment should be repeated after two or three weeks, as these drugs only target the larvae and worms, with the eggs surviving for another two to three weeks.

Important: Itching in the anus, which can sometimes be attributed to other causes, should not lead to taking the regimen. Medicine Against Pinworm. However, it is recommended in case of proven contamination in a household member Treat everyone under one roof, even if they are not showing symptoms. This helps prevent the infestation from spreading.

In addition, it is wise to wash clothes, bed linen and towels separately and ensure that the infected person (often a child) is. Cannot scratch the anus directly. According to the site Vidal.F.RYou can dress your child in such clothes onesie, “into which he cannot slip his hand to relieve his itch”. You can also cut his nails short.

Pinworms: Itching… and how to prevent a worm infestation?

To prevent the initial infestation of intestinal parasites such as worms and thus avoid the resulting itching, It is especially important to maintain strict hygiene Wash your hands frequently. Pinworm eggs can survive at temperatures below 60 degrees Celsius, so it is recommended to wash bedding, towels and underwear at this temperature. After pinworm treatment, it is important to take steps to prevent reinfection.

So these steps are included Washing hands frequently, trimming nails regularly (keeping them short), changing underwear and pajamas frequently, as well Wash the bedding and towels. It is also recommended to thoroughly clean the house and wash pets, as eggs can nest there.

Children with Worms: How to Get Rid of Worm Itch?

If you still haven’t visited your doctor and the itching is very unpleasant, especially for your child, “you can calm him down by giving him a small enema. 5 ml of lukewarm water“, recommends a reference site for health products, Vidal.F.R. And for good reason, allowing water to drain away To get the worms out responsible for itching.

