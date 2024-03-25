video. UBB-Stade Toulouse: “It’s not possible…”, was Pierre Bochaton’s decisive effort justified?

necessary

Stade Toulouse narrowly lost this Sunday, March 24, on the pitch of Union Bordeaux-Bagels (31-28), at the end of a match of crazy intensity. But a decisive effort by Bordelis sparked a certain frustration in the Toulouse ranks.

Did Pierre Bochat bite the sideline before going on to slot home the winning try for UBB? Not at all, according to match referee Adrien Marbot, who recognized the eyeball without batting, Bordeaux-Bagels third row effort that sealed the score of this crazy match against Stade Toulouse (70th, 31-28).

Confident, the man with the whistle, blindly trusting his linesman, did not even call his counterpart in charge of the video to confirm this decision. And this decision was not really understood in the ranks of Stade Toulouse. In the corridor of Metmut Atlantic, in the “red and black” ranks, we closed the camera about this choice of Mr. Marbot. “That’s not possible…” we said, wondering why the referee didn’t ask for video confirmation.

And for good reason, as Bochaton’s foot – also the author of one of Sunday’s excellent matches – seems to hit the touchline after Pita Ahki’s tackle and before flattening the leather.

But at the press conference, after the meeting, Toulouse manager Ugo Mola did not want to argue. “You know (It counts), the edges are two, three, four, plus two. There are enough of them to see if he is not walking or he was walking the line so if they saw he was not walking the line, there is no reason for me not to believe them,” Mola remarked.

Questioned on the subject, Pierre Bochaton, the main interested party, didn’t really have an answer: “If I put my foot in contact? Oh, I don’t know. I couldn’t see but we don’t know that it’s not much. Far from it. “