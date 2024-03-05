Mutant children? This incredible discovery for science

Mutations in the MAX gene have caused many babies to be born with the defect, here’s what happened.

It’s a real sweet tooth scenario, many mutant babies are born. Don’t worry, no viruses, no genetic manipulation by scientists. In fact, recently some researchers have found a relationship between genetic mutation and various diseases and Malformations in children. A real discovery that could even envision a treatment for these patients.

An incredible genetic discovery for modern medicine

Right now science is racing. After the incredible “Chicanosaurus” project led by George Lucas and Jack Horner, here are the mutant children. Turns out, these babies didn’t come into the world because of a virus or some crazy science experiment, don’t worry.

In fact, researchers have found a link between certain malformations in children and genetic modification of a gene named Max. A very important discovery that will potentially make it possible to treat these children.

A discovery is attributed to some researchers from the University of Leeds in England. They shared their research results American Journal of Human Genetics. And in this detailed study, we know that there was a link between certain physical malformations and changes in children. Maximum gene.

For example, some children whose Max gene was altered had physical changes at birth. six toes A large skull instead of 5 or eye problems.

Promising results for treating affected patients

Dr James Poulter, a molecular neuroscience researcher, spoke about these improving results. And according to the researcher, this new study is very promising. For good reason, this invention can make that possible Care for children is achieved by acting at the neurological level.

“Currently, there is no treatment for these patients. This means that our research into rare diseases is important not only to help us better understand them, but also to identify them. Possible ways to treat them” He declared.

According to the researcher this is a big step for the current medicine. This study made it possible to specifically identify molecules that could be used for treatment Neurological symptoms Max is linked to gene mutations.

“We can speed up this process for these patients if our research shows that Medicine Reverses some of the effects of the mutation »Dr. who participated in this study. James Poulter explains.