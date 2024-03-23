More than 700 people demonstrate in Cannes against the opening of the Flamanville EPR

France Bleu Normandie reports that more than 700 people demonstrated on Saturday 23 March against the EPR of Flamanville (Manche) to be launched this year. Several hundred of these demonstrators come from Rouen, Cherbourg, Nantes or even Paris and met in front of the Nuclear Safety Authority in Cannes in the early afternoon.

According to the prefecture’s estimate, there were 730 at the height of the meeting. Anti-nuclear organizations, agricultural unions and political parties also joined the procession.

Commercial start-up of Flamanville EPR has been announced for mid-2024, 12 years late. The Flamanville EPR is now worth 13.2 billion euros, according to EDF, four times the initial budget of 3.3 billion euros.