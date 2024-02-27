Clean everywhere in your home with this Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner that comes with 1 free accessory

You don’t come across such a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner every day: with its suction power of 115 AW, the Dyson V8 is a model of its kind, including rugs or carpets. Supplied with its charging station, it lasts up to 40 minutes depending on the power used, which you can adjust according to the degree of dirtiness. Multifunctional, it’s light enough to lift and reach high places, and quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum cleaner for the sofa or top of furniture. Right now and for a limited time, Dyson is offering you a car charger for 49.90 euros with your V8 cordless vacuum cleaner, which sells for 399 euros on the official website.

With your Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner, get 3 practical accessories to clean all kinds of surfaces. Motorbar’s main brush sucks up animal hair and detangles it automatically, in addition to removing dust. The long nozzle cleans with precision in gaps or corners. Finally, the combined accessory consists of a brush and a wide tip. Finally, note that the dust collector is very easy to empty, just by pulling the lever on top of your trash can. It is therefore an ideal device for the home, but also, thanks to the charger offered for the car or camper van. Grab it fast.

