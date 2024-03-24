A Cuban barbershop in Hialeah has been destroyed after an arson attack
A barbershop owned by a young Cuban resident in Hyleh It was destroyed after it was set on fire by two people in the early hours of Friday morning They threw Molotov cocktails against local.
Furniture, ceilings, walls and glass Fresh Parras Barber ShopLocated at First Avenue and 49th Street in West Hialeah, was destroyed after two men attacked the establishment at approximately 3:24 a.m. Friday.
The incident was recorded on the premises’ security cameras, although police have not released the images at this time.
City firefighters responded immediately and managed to douse the fire, which fortunately did not spread to other places.
Identified as a barber shop owner Jeryl Esquivel took over the business about a month ago and says she has no idea who did something like this.
“This was something unexpected. “I just ask God to give me the strength to solve this problem and let everything be peaceful,” Esquivel said in the statement. America habit.
“I don’t have a problem with anybody about this… and nothing, obviously, it was all arson but the police still don’t have any details, neither do the investigators.”he added.
Jeryl Esquivel found out what happened through a phone call and immediately rushed to the facility to see the flames with his own eyes.
“We cannot doubt, because I have no way of knowing the reality. The case is being investigated and will be resolved as investigators provide details,” Esquivel said.
Eight employees worked at the barber shop who now remain on the street.
“We feel really bad. We’re all out of work now, basically it’s supposed to sort itself out slowly, but we’re going to keep going. We are God’s children and it is worth it to hit rock bottom to get us going again.concluded the young Cuban.
Besides the barber shop, the building houses four other commercial establishments, two of which were also affected.
Hialeah Police are investigating the incident along with the Hialeah Fire Prevention Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
