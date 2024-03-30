A commercial flight made an emergency landing in New York, injuring at least seven people

A Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft of United Airlines. REUTERS/Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo

Some airline passengers combined were taken to the hospital NY For minor injuries after the pilot diverted a flight to an airport in this state due to turbulence.

which came from the plane Tel Aviv With about 300 people among the passengers and crew, it received authorization to land in Newark (New Jersey), its final destination after an 11-hour journey, shortly before seven o’clock Friday night (7:00 GMT).

However, the landing was aborted after he informed the control tower Newark About a change in wind direction and headed north towards the airport NYin between The unrest caused panic among passengers, And little fuel, local media points out

Some 200 passengers were treated by lifeguardsfrom multiple agencies at the airport, according to the network’s local Channel 4 NBC.

Some passengers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, and the rest were flown to Newark after the plane refueled.

United Airlines Flight 85It started with Tel Aviv with direction Newark Liberty International Airportin New Jerseyexperiment severe disturbance As a result of which a medical emergency Among the commuters, around 6:45 pm on Friday. Consequently, the plane, a Boeing 787Had to turn around New York International Airport. This Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) The incident has been classified as a passenger medical emergency.

During the incident, one passenger had to be disembarked due to a medical complication, while several others suffered Dizziness And Nausea. Also includes registered features Chest pain, attributed to the strong turbulence the plane encountered during its landing attempt in Newark. As per the information provided by the airlines and quoted CNN, the plane was able to resume its journey to its original destination after an unplanned stop to refuel. The aircraft was in the air for about 11 hours after its departure IsraelWhen she was affected Sudden change in wind direction.

In statements collected by CNNSpokesperson for United Airlines Explained that after the flight arrived in New York, his team emergency services The flight crew was among the first to respond, finding passengers affected by the turbulence. Medical attention was immediately available for those who developed symptoms during the flight. The incident highlights the challenges that commercial flights can face due to adverse weather conditions.

This case will probably be the subject of a more detailed analysis by FAA, to better understand how the incidents happened and how similar incidents can be prevented in the future. Safety of passengers and crew remains a priority for airlines and regulatory authorities.

(with information from EFE)