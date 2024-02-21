2 adults charged with murder in Casey Parade

Two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Kansas City, Mo. — Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in the shooting. Since last week in which one person died and 22 others were injured After the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

Two adults have been charged with murder in the shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays are charged with second-degree murderOr, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a firearm. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during a news conference that he remains hospitalized from the shooting. They are being held on $1 million bail each.

New charges come later Two minors were arrested on weapons charges last week and resisting arrest. Authorities said more charges are possible.

Peters Baker added that May allegedly pulled his gun first, but It was Miller’s gun that allegedly shot and killed Lisa Lopez-GalvanA mother of two and a “taste of brightness.”

The police have said that A dispute between some people led to the shootingIt happened when 800 police officers were patrolling the celebrations.

The age of 22 injured people is between 8 to 47 years.According to Police Chief Stacey Graves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.