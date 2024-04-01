According to this journalistic investigation, “Havana Syndrome” was caused by a Russian sonic weapon

Dmitry Astakhov / AFP Dmitry Astakhov / AFP According to journalistic investigations, Russia is responsible for the Havana syndrome, through a directed energy weapon, which struck several American diplomats (archive photo in which Vladimir Putin discovers the new headquarters of the GRU, the Russian military intelligence services).

Russia – It’s a mystery that has shrouded the world of international diplomacy for years. said “ Havana syndrome “, of which dozens of American diplomats have been victims in recent years, may have finally found an explanation. And according to an investigation conducted by several media outlets around the world published this Monday, April 1, the Russian secret services are responsible with weapons. directed energy “

Beginning in 2016, American and Canadian diplomats stationed in Cuba reported experiencing complaints including migraines, dizziness, nausea and vision problems. this ” Unusual health events “, according to the terminology used in the United States, was then reported elsewhere in the world (China, Germany, Australia, Russia, Austria) and also in Washington.

A case that quickly led to widespread speculation about its origins. While some U.S. officials initially downplayed symptoms attributed to tensions, others privately talked about potential attacks and already suspicious countries like Russia. Officially, American intelligence predicted in March 2023 “ Very unlikely » That a foreign power or weapon is at the root of the mysterious trouble.

Moscow flatly denies it

But according to investigative journalism published by an independent Russian newspaper InsiderGerman magazine Der SpiegelAnd the American channel CBS, these diplomats could be the target of a sonic weapon from Russia.

The investigation, which lasted more than a year, said ” Discovered elements suggesting that these unusual health events (…) could be caused by the use of directed energy weapons, operated by members of Unit 29155. » From the GRU, the Russian military intelligence service. A branch responsible for operations abroad and which has already been at the center of several cases, most notably the alleged attempt to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom in 2018.” Their scope of operations to carry out deadly operations and acts of sabotage is global “, declared Insider A former senior official of the CIA, the American intelligence agency.

Moscow immediately dismissed the investigation, calling it ” baseless ” ” This topic has been covered in the press for many years. And from the beginning, it is often associated with Russia “, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference. ” But no one has ever published any convincing evidence, so it’s all just baseless allegations “, he added.

An examination of all three media suggests that the first cases of Havana syndrome occurred in Germany in 2016, two years before those reported in Cuba. In Frankfurt, an employee of the United States consulate was knocked unconscious by what he called ” Strong energy beam “

See also on HuffPost: