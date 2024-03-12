Minor works are eligible again in 2024

MaPrimeRénov’: The Return of a Single-Action Work

Small renovation work, also called single-hand work, such as insulating part of a building, installing ventilation, replacing windows, etc., was removed from MaPrimeRénov’ by the government for the year 2024. Considered too simple, they are no longer allowed. Access to these financial aids, unless they are accompanied by other types of work, and their amount exceeds 5,000 euros. Result: Renovation work files decreased by -40% in January-February 2024 period compared to 2023.

The government, through the Ministry of Ecological Transition, has announced the return of single-use works to the scope of eligible works for MaPrimeRénov’.. This also applies to housing labeled F or G. So property owners can once again benefit from MaPrimeRénov’ to carry out their minor renovation work, Till January 1, 2025.

Oversimplification more than welcome

The complexity of MaPrimeRénov’s processes and eligibility criteria have been widely demonstrated by eligible families and building professionals. Although 90% of low-income households are eligible for MaPrime Rénov’, the reform of this assistance, which took effect on January 1, 2024, disappointed most owners.. With a target of 700,000 renovated homes by the year 2024, the government had no choice but to review its copy.

The government also announced measures to ease access to the RGE label (Accredited guarantor of the environment), a mandatory condition for receiving subsidy for renovation work. In other words, the number of qualified and state-accredited professionals should (eventually) increase. Other big news, The Mon accompanier Rénov’ system will be made available to low-income families, and they will only be mandatory for low-income families for renovation work costing more than 10,000 euros. These new measures should be formalized by a new decree or a new order very soon.



