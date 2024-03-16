Map. McDonald’s: About 1,560 restaurants in France, which segment has the most?

necessary

McDonald’s chain has 1,560 restaurants in France, no other European country does better. A local analysis of this location tells us that relative to population, Ariz has the “most” McDonald’s, with 4.53 establishments per 100,000 residents.

The establishment of McDonald’s in France is a success story of Eldorado, which anyone who thinks of “fast-food” food. From its first restaurant created in 1979 to its first position in the French restaurant scene, the firm with a capital “M” has become a major player in the field in France.

The first must-have because of its economic weight: McDonald’s There are 2 million daily users in the country. The company achieved a turnover of approx 6 billion euros in 2023. Unmissable, geographically speaking, because there is more than a chain 1,560 restaurants In France, more than in any other country in Europe.

There is no surprise on the strategy of establishing McDonald’s restaurants in the region: the American giant has focused mainly on metropolises and the most densely populated areas. So most of its catering establishments are logically located in Paris. Capital really counts More than 80 restaurants. In Haute-Garonne, McDonald’s has opened more than 40 establishments. At the scale of France, we get the following map:

However, these figures must be reported to the local population. In fact it is a question of knowing how many restaurants each French department has based on its inhabitants. At the national level, France has an average of 2.45 restaurants per 100,000 residents. At the local level, the analysis reserves several surprises. Finally, it is the Arriage region – with 7 McDonald’s – that comes out on top of the most well-equipped French departments, with 4.53 restaurants per 100,000 residents.

“This says a lot about the strategy used by McDonald’s in France,” explains Jérôme Fourquet, director of the polling institute’s opinion department and co-author of the survey called “McDonald’s Generation”. La Dépêche du Midi. The north of Ariège is still attached to the Toulouse area of ​​influence. In addition, several main traffic routes are located in Ariège: this allows you to travel to Spain or popular tourist areas. And we know that McDonald’s has established itself along the most used roads like highways in recent years.