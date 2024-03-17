We finally know why Riot Games doesn’t care about ADCs in LoL, and the answer may not please the community

It’s a lament that hits League of Legends almost every season: the state of ADCs. Season 14 is no escape from this, and many players believe that the role is in a tragic state. Riot Games hasn’t done much to turn things around, and the community is disappointed to see things turn in the right direction. The bad news is that it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

ADC is not a priority

The sentiment is general: ADCs are not in their best shape. Many feel the role is outdated, and can’t hold its own against mages, assassins, or even bruisers. As more patches go by, more players hope for improvements to the role. Well we still have to wait, since thenNo changes to ADCs are planned for the next update, patch 14.6. Rioter Matt “Froxzon” Leung-Harrison wanted to clarify the situation on Twitter/X.

– We have heard a lot about the status of ADC

– The strong position of the supports prevents us from improving them strongly and returning to the “meta bot”.

– Critical hit items benefit from some improvements to make them more competitive against on-hit and lethal builds.

– We’re still trying to improve role satisfaction for regular play (especially) without blowing up the power level in the hands of coordinated teams.

– There are other changes in this patch to reduce the snowball effect in the early game, which should also make some improvements.

you must have understood A priority for developers is media positioning. It must be said that the role is dominant. It’s not uncommon to come across a bot lane in our games with no ADC or even two supports. Supports take too much power and outpace their ADCs. The good news is that support will be nerfed with the next patch: low income, and specifically nerfs for Doran’s items.

An angry community

The developer’s statements did not assuage the community’s anger. One player posted a lengthy message on Reddit, explaining his annoyance, and strongly criticizing the developers’ choice to delay buffs for ADCs.

No one wants a foolproof ADC build and I totally agree that if you play the ADC role you have to be prepared to be more careful than other roles. But I want my things to give me the ability to overcome the situation if I am ahead or do well in the game; Simple survival isn’t too much to ask!

In the comments, players have the same opinion. No one wants insane builds that can one-shot enemies. They just want to make an impact on the game, and not be systematically surpassed by the support… who don’t have more support than the title. Hopefully Riot Games will take action in a future update. For those who love the role, the situation can no longer continue.