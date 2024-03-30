Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar plans to push back release to 2026

The development of GTA 6 aka Grand Theft Auto VI will not go according to plan. A delay would appear to compromise its release in 2025. A launch will be possible in 2026.

The GTA 6 file suddenly took an official turn at the end of 2023. After months of speculation, rumors and leaks, Rockstar released the first video. Although it doesn’t reveal anything about the game, it has sparked numerous discussions and analyses. A release date as early as 2025 has been accepted, notably by some major publishers such as Ubisoft and Take Two.

According to Kotaku, Rockstar will aim to have the final GTA 6 in hand by early 2025. However, development may have fallen behind schedule to the point of postponing this major event until late 2025, see early 2026. Likewise be careful because if the situation does not improve or deteriorate, this hypothesis is “healthy” by revealing the date associated with the “emergency” plan. For the moment, don’t panic because the calendar won’t be “officially” modified yet, although Rockstar Games has often clarified that release dates are usually picked up at the last second.

While waiting to learn more, the firm may have requested a full-time return to the office, as this is necessary to strengthen security and ensure high levels of quality. Some employees, for their part, fear the stance will revive old demons that forced staff to work more than 80 hours a week to complete some games like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA VI, what do we know?

Rockstar has not released more information about it. Besides the release of the first trailer, its official description was revealed

Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the boundaries of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences. We are excited to be able to share this new vision with players around the world. Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the kingdom of Leonida, home to Vice City and the neon-drenched streets beyond, in the biggest and most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series to date.

The latest rumors specify that the title will be launched on the Xbox series