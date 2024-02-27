Minecraft “magical” and “real”: the film’s actress testifies

Daniel Brooks teases a universe of video game adaptations, along with Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

Right now, video games are all the rage in Hollywood. When we speculate on the production of the film Fortnite by Disney, and Pedro Pascal has just been awarded for his role The Last of Us At the SAG Awards, Daniel Brooks Spills some information on the filming of the adaptation of the very popular Minecraft In an interview given to Diversity.

Under the leadership of Jared HessDirector of Napoleon Dynamite, the film is currently being shot in New Zealand. between two questions about Color purple (his last film) and Orange is the New Black (the series that launched her career), the actress is asked about the links between the film and the source material. She replies:

“I don’t play the game, but I know the universe and the movie are pretty magical. Everything is very real. I don’t know how much I can talk about it, but I am confident that fans will not be disappointed with the world that has been created. Obviously, we used a green background, but we also used natural settings. Basically, all the senses are used: sight, with the visual universe, but also the smell of certain things. This will all make more sense in a few months when I can actually explain myself“

A response that promises similar production with recent video game adaptations.

Additionally, Daniel Brooks also lets slip some details about the filming he is working on Jack Black And Jason Momoa. Thus we know that Jack Black multiplies the trick: “He does most of the work. We flew it, dodging artificial flames…”

The actress also gives us a glimpse of a musical duet with Jack Black (who has already sung the song). The Super Mario Bros. Movie): “I hope I can sing in the film. We can’t make a film with Daniel Brooks and Jack Black without doing something together.. And to conclude: “I’m having fun (on set)”.

While waiting to discover the first images of the film, we can’t wait to discover the winners of the Oscar ceremony: Daniel Brooks has been nominated for his supporting role for the first time. Color purple.

