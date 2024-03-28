Minecraft 1.20.5 / 1.21: Snapshot 24w13a

snapshot 24w13a For versions Minecraft 1.21 and 1.20.5 Now available in your launcher. This week’s snapshot is full of surprises in terms of experimental features for 1.21, mainly on the trial chamber side.

Although there are still snapshots for 1.20.5, the core content of version 1.21 seems to have ended in experimental features.

Additions and Changes 1.20.5

Added unique sound for spider web.

Practical Features 1.21:

Effect redesign Bad omen Bad omen

Bad omen (in English “Bad omen“) is a status effect that allows you to gain a status effect random invasion When someone enters a village and initiates a raid or status effect Trial omen If you are close Trial Spawner which will transform it Ominous trial spawner And allows you to earn better rewards. (in English ““) is a status effect that allows you to gain a status effectWhen someone enters a village and initiates a raid or status effectIf you are closewhich will transform itAnd allows you to earn better rewards. Before update 1.21, this effect allows you to Raid the village and was obtained by Captain Illger. Bad omen

The effect has now been improved to allow an alternate experience known as ” Disturbing events “(or Unfortunate events in English).

“(or Unfortunate events in English). The effect now has a new icon and sound when applied.

Bad Omen no longer triggers a direct attack upon entering a village: It turns into a new effect Anxiety attacks (Raid Omen) for 30 seconds. Only when this effect wears off will the attack begin.

The effect is no longer granted directly by the Elegiois Captain but by Ominous Vial (Ominous bottle) published by the latter. This vial exists in all 5 levels of bad omen. The vial does not recover when used and can be stacked 64 times.

(Ominous bottle) published by the latter.

Added critical tests (ominous tests) in the test chamber.

Sinister trials begin when visiting the trial chamber, which has an effect Bad omen Bad omen

Tier I-II Sinister vials can be obtained through normal safes and levels III to V by malefic versions.

and levels III to V by malefic versions. The trial generator now increases the number of creatures present simultaneously by 0.5 for each additional player instead of 2.

Baby zombie spawners now only have 2 native creatures present at a time instead of 3.

The trail generator now only activates when a player is in line of sight.

The test room has been newly designed

A grim trial generator ignites Inauspicious safe

Added 4 new fluid effects

wind load (wind charge) Affected entities release a wind charge upon death. Got a strange potion and Breeze with the staff.

(wind charge) weaving (weaving) Affected bodies shed spider webs upon death. Non-player entities can move through the spider’s web at normal speed. Got with a strange potion and a spider web.

(weaving) Oozing (Oozing) Affected units spawn two muds on death. Got with a strange potion and slime block. Slimes are immune to this effect.

(Oozing) Infested (Infested) Affected units have a 5% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish when struck. Get a strange potion and rock with a block. Silverfish are immune to this effect.

(Infested) These effects can be achieved by dealing with the Grim Trial Generator.

Changes have been made to the group.

Added new explosive particle effect when crushing attack with mace.

Increase the power and range of the knockback effect of crushing attacks. Introduced stronger knockback if you fall more than 5 blocks before the attack.

When the target is successfully hit, all vertical momentum is reset and accumulated fall distance is canceled.

The base bonus damage from Mace’s Crushing Attack has been reduced to 3 hp per block from the previous 3.5.

Enchanted Correction Correction

#ID: Minecraft: Improvements Minecraft: Improvements Correction (“Correction“) is an enchantment that restores an item’s durability using experience orbs. Correction Solidity Solidity

#ID: Minecraft: Unbreaking Minecraft: Unbreaking Solidity (“Unbreaking“) is a spell that gives an item a chance to reduce its durability when used, thereby increasing its durability. Solidity punishment punishment

#ID: minecraft: smite minecraft: smite punishment (“smile“) is an enchantment applied to a sword or axe, which increases the damage done to undead monsters. punishment Arthropod Curse Arthropod Curse

#ID: Minecraft: Ben_of_Arthropods Minecraft: Ben_of_Arthropods Arthropod Curse (“Loss of arthropods“) is a weapon that increases damage to arthropod creatures (spiders, cave spiders, bees, silverfish, and endermites). The maximum level of magic is 5 Arthropod Curse Fire Aura Fire Aura

#ID: Minecraft: Fire_Aspect Minecraft: Fire_Aspect Fire Aura (“Fire aspect“) sets the target you set fire to. When a creature throws meat and is killed while burning, it will leave cooked meat on the ground or in water. However, this does not work with fascination The following creatures Except Piglins and Hoglins, due to their immunity to fire and lava. Fire Aura Curse of Disappearance Curse of Disappearance

#ID: minecraft: vanishing_curse minecraft: vanishing_curse Cursed infatuation Curse of Disappearance (“Curse of Disappearance“) destroys objects with magic upon the player’s death. You can obtain this magic through fishing, from dungeon chests, and through trade. Curse of Disappearance

addition of 3 new enchantments Specific to the group:

Technique:

version of Resource pack is now 31 .

is now . version of Data pack is now 37 .

is now . Customer chat status is now saved by default when entering the configuration phase.

Changes in chat network protocols.

Improvements:

Various improvements made with the 24w13a snapshot: MC-123804 – Names of exploration cards and grim banners appear in item frames, are drawn in italics and can be removed with an anvil.

MC-148057 – Ominous banners generated in outposts show pattern list.

MC-166361 – GUI scale does not update visually when changing option using keyboard and without mouse.

MC-178410 – Banners do not support the HideFlags tag when placed as a block.

MC-268578 – Crowds in boats sit incorrectly.

MC-268627 – Slime spawns are incorrect.

MC-268716 – Magma cubes appear even if they are only 2 blocks high.

MC-268882 – Same magic game crashes in item components.

MC-268893 – Comparators need a block update to work correctly, and dispatchers/observers get the wrong state changes.

MC-269015 – Wind can destroy charge and crystals.

MC-269143 – Attribute modifiers cannot target only the “body” slot.

MC-269342 – Experimental Features Details menu renders incorrectly after resizing the game window.

MC-269371 – If the “Interface Scale” option is set to “Auto” and you try to decrease it using CTRL + mouse wheel, it appears as ‘-1’.

MC-269387 – Group sounds use neutral sound range.

MC-269388 – Mace falling damage increase applies when using Elytra.

MC-269427 – Lingering liquid particles are black instead of potion color.

MC-269628 – Heavy cores remove water when placed in them.

MC-269635 – Game crashes when trying to consume water lotus or spawn frog.

MC-269643 – Submerged heavy core does not update water flow correctly.

MC-269649 – “Who Needs Rocket” advancement is granted after launch in 8 blocks instead of 7 blocks.

MC-269656 – Poisoning a parrot while holding a mace gives an over-overkill challenge.

MC-269659 – Parrots can now be fed carrots instead of biscuits.

MC-269670 – Game crashes when assigning a package with a hidden tooltip.

Downloading snapshot 24w13a

These may be early versions of development releases to bribe Be sure to always back up your world!

Your launch Minecraft Launcher And click in the top tab settings. (see picture)

And click in the top tab (see picture) Then check the box snapshot . This will directly appear as a new profile. (see picture)

. This will directly appear as a new profile. (see picture) Launch a snapshot profile and enjoy the latest news. (see picture)

create new world and click on the button experiments (experiments) . (see picture)

and click on the button (experiments) (see picture) Then press Activate the available feature(s). finish (done). (see picture)

(done). (see picture) Launch the world and enjoy the experimental features.

